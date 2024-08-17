Makati FC crowned queens of Thirsty Football Cup’s women’s open

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Makati FC cemented their reputation as a local football powerhouse by clinching the women’s open title on the first day of the 18th Thirsty Football Cup at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Friday, August 16.

Dominating a field of 17 teams, Makati FC emerged victorious against Urduja FC 3-0 in the finals.

Yona Dela Calzada, the star of the team’s entire campaign, was also awarded the “Most Valuable Player” title.

READ: MFC Cebu-Makati FC young booters dominate Asia’s biggest youth football tilt

Makati FC’s journey to the top was nothing short of impressive. They finished at the summit of Group 2 with seven points, thanks to two wins and a draw.

Their performance held strong with back-to-back 1-0 victories over Cebu Elite FC and Diamond Hillsiders, followed by a 1-1 draw against Tolosa FC.

READ: 18th Thirsty Football Cup attracts massive attendance from teams across VisMin

In the knockout stages, Makati FC showcased their class, beating University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu 2-0 in the semifinals and overcoming Old Skool FC 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

WARAY FC, BORONGAN FC SHINE IN OTHER DIVISIONS

In the men’s 40-above division, Waray FC emerged as champions, narrowly defeating Cartets Trading 1-0 in the finals.

READ: MFC Cebu highlights program via wins in SHS-AdC Football Cup

Austin Emeson, who was instrumental in their triumph, was named MVP. Waray FC’s flawless group stage performance saw them accumulate 12 points from a perfect 4-0 record, and they continued their dominance with a 3-0 semifinal win over Immortals FC.

The mixed open division witnessed Borongan FC clinching the title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against the San Roque Football Club (SRFC) veterans in the finals. Ronnie Achas’s outstanding performance earned him the MVP honors.

TOP TEAMS IN THE YOUNGER DIVISIONS

In the Players’ 6 category, Real Galaxy showcased their superiority, finishing with an unbeaten 5-0 record, securing the title in their league-format competition.

Ateneo de Cebu took second place with 10 points from a 3-1-1 record.

Terrence Aquino of Real Galaxy was named MVP.

Lastly, Crocs FC dominated the Players’ 8 division, capping off their campaign with a perfect 4-0 record. They swept through the quarterfinals and semifinals with identical 2-0 victories over Ateneo A and Golden FC, before defeating Total FC 3-0 in the final.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP