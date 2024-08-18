Canoy-Refugio WBA regional title showdown set on Aug. 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mindanao boxing fans are in for a treat as former world title challenger Joey Canoy squares off against seasoned veteran Jonathan Refugio for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight title on August 30 in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Canoy, fighting under the Sanman Boxing banner, enters the ring riding a wave of momentum with four consecutive knockout victories since 2022. His recent performances have not gone unnoticed, as he’s now ranked in all four major boxing governing bodies within the minimumweight division.

Currently, Canoy is ranked No. 4 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), where compatriot Melvin Jerusalem holds the title.

READ: Canoy, Azarcon tangle in Sanman card July 12

He also holds the No. 6 spot in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) rankings, where another Filipino, Pedro Taduran, reigns as the champion. Additionally, Canoy is ranked within the Top 15 by both the WBA and the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Canoy’s most notable achievement came when he captured the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title in 2022, defeating Japan’s Kenichi Horikawa with a seventh-round technical knockout.

READ: Canoy stops Japan champion in 7th, takes OPBF light flyweight belt

Knockout spree

Since then, he has continued his knockout spree, dispatching Clyde Azarcon and Pablito Balidio from 2023 to 2024, cementing his status as one of the Philippines’ most formidable minimumweight contenders.

The 31-year-old Canoy who is formerly based in Cebu boasts a record of 21 wins, 13 of which came by knockout, alongside five defeats and two draws.

READ: Canoy fails WBA light fly title bid, loses to South African foe by decision

In contrast to Canoy’s winning streak, Jonathan Refugio has faced challenging times in his recent bouts.

Once a top prospect in the light flyweight division, Refugio has lost four of his last five fights, including two significant defeats in 2022 and 2023.

The most crushing blow came in 2022 when he was knocked out by fellow Filipino Arvin Magramo during their battle for the WBO Oriental light flyweight title.

More recently, Refugio suffered a sixth-round stoppage loss to Cebuano AJ Paciones in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in August last year.

Despite his recent setbacks, Refugio remains a dangerous opponent.

Before his losing streak, he enjoyed an impressive five-fight winning run from 2017 to 2019, taking down several fellow Filipinos with notable skill and determination.

At 31, Refugio holds a record of 22 wins, 10 losses, and 5 draws, with 8 of those victories coming by knockout.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP