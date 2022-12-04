Canoy stops Japan champion in 7th, takes OPBF light flyweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger, Joey Canoy, unseated the reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight champion Kenichi Horikawa with a resounding technical knockout on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

The 29-year-old Canoy from General Santos City of Sanman Boxing Gym landed a perfect left uppercut that knocked out Horikawa cold at the 1:01 mark of the seventh round.

The victory improved Canoy’s record to 19 wins with 11 knockouts, 5 defeats, and 2 draws.

In addition, it was a perfect introduction for himself in Japan’s competitive boxing scene as his bout with Horikawa was his first fight in the country.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Horikawa dropped to 41 wins, 18 losses, 14 knockouts, and 1 draw. It was his second straight loss following his July bout against compatriot Shokichi Iwata at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

During the bout, Canoy was already displaying dominance over Horikawa with his counter punches which mostly landed on their targets.

On the other hand, Horikawa who was the more aggressive between the two of them didn’t relent in moving forward to attack Canoy in most of their bout.

There were numerous occasions both boxers engaged in a furious exchange with Canoy landing the more cleaner punches.

In addition, Canoy staggered Horikawa numerous times that put the fans on their feet.

However, Canoy kept his patience until he landed that perfect left uppercut that sent Horikawa crashing down on the canvas.

The referee immediately stopped the bout after Horikawa laid flat on his back on the canvas.

