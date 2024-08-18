Greywolves dominate two age groups in 18th Thirsty Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Hometown bets Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves asserted their dominance by clinching titles in two age categories on the second day of the 18th Thirsty Football Cup, held on Saturday, August 17, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Greywolves, represented by their formidable Don Bosco A teams, emerged victorious in both the Boys 18 and Boys 12 divisions, cementing their hold as a powerhouse in the ongoing tournament.

In the Boys 18 division, the Don Bosco A team edged fellow Cebu-based squad, San Roque Football Club (SRFC) B, in a thrilling final. The match was decided by a tense penalty shootout, with Don Bosco A securing a 5-4 victory after regular time ended in a scoreless draw.

Glendale Bontuyan did shine brightly for Don Bosco A, earning the “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) honors for his crucial contributions throughout the tournament. The team emerged on top of Group 2, where they maintained a flawless 3-0 record.

The road to the finals saw Don Bosco A dispatch Corpus Christi with a narrow 1-0 win in the semifinals, while SRFC B outlasted another Bosconian squad, Don Bosco B, in a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout.

BOYS 12 TEAM

Meanwhile, the Greywolves’ Boys 12 team showcased their prowess with a commanding 4-0 victory over Pontevedra Futboleros of Negros in the finals.

Their dominant performance was highlighted by Mikael Lucas Pazon, who was named MVP for the category.

The Boys 12 squad’s journey to the title included a 3-1 triumph over Usna Gali FC in the quarterfinals and a hard-fought 2-1 win against Crocs FC in the semifinals.

They topped Group 1 with an impeccable 4-0 record, amassing 12 points to secure their spot in the finals.

OUT OF TOWN TEAMS SHINE

Out-of-town contenders also made a significant impact in the tournament, which featured over 230 teams.

In the Boys 14 division, Allegra FC of Bukidnon emerged victorious after a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout win against Total FC in the finals.

MVP Cobe Simbahon led Allegra FC’s remarkable campaign, which included a 1-0 upset over Ilonggo United in the quarterfinals and a 3-2 penalty shootout victory against the University of San Carlos (USC) in the semifinals.

Bohol’s Gaher FC claimed the Boys 16 title with a narrow 1-0 win over Allegra FC in the finals.

Their path to glory included a 2-0 victory over Ilonggo United FC in the semifinals and a 2-1 win against Don Bosco D in the quarterfinals. Dwayne Michael Mangubat’s stellar play earned him the MVP award for the Boys 16 division.

