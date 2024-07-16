DBTC Greywolves secure Central Visayas’ final gold medal in meet’s finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves delivered a spectacular finale to the Palarong Pambansa 2024, clinching Central Visayas’ last gold medal on Tuesday, July 16.

In their lopsided gold medal match at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, the Greywolves secured their second consecutive title in the Palarong Pambansa elementary football event.

They defeated CALABARZON (Region IV-A) with a decisive 3-0 victory. Represented by San Vicente Elementary School of Angono, Rizal, CALABARZON put up a spirited effort but ultimately fell short against the Greywolves.

The win marked Central Visayas’ 29th gold medal of the games, capping off the five-day national sporting event hosted in Cebu City.

Alongside their gold haul, Central Visayas amassed an impressive tally of 42 silver medals and 39 bronze medals by the latest noon update.

Multi-titled coach Glenn Ramos expressed immense pride in his team’s achievement, emphasizing the rigorous preparation that went into their campaign.

“They truly deserve this gold medal. It was our goal to top football for our region. After our loss in the secondary division, we needed to bounce back and win the gold medal for Region 7,” said Ramos in an interview with CDN Digital.

Central Visayas’ victory was anchored by Mateo Empleo’s stellar performance, netting a brace with goals in the 23rd and 30th minutes.

Zachary Fernandez sealed the Greywolves’ dominance with a goal in the 43rd minute, securing their commanding lead.

Reflecting on their journey, Ramos highlighted the challenges they faced, including formidable opponents like Western Visayas in the semifinals and an undefeated CALABARZON team.

“It was never an easy game, especially against CALABARZON, who had been strong from the start. But these kids were prepared,” remarked Ramos.

The team’s preparation included a crucial two-week Luzon tour, where they gained valuable experience competing against top teams like Kaya FC. Ramos also credited seven core players who had contributed to last year’s Palarong Pambansa gold medal in Marikina City, forming the backbone of this year’s success.

“Apart from our frontline and backline, these players have been instrumental,” concluded Ramos, emphasizing the collective effort that propelled the Greywolves to victory.

The rest of the DBTC Greywolves’ official line-up for Palarong Pambansa 2024 included Anthony James Abarquez, Jayden Castel Auditor, Khalil Calix Zander Bacayo, Verb Caballero, Rain Chris Cabanada, Marc Isaiah Diaz, Christian Wain Felices, Ichregieren Kangleon, Daniel Lorenzo Lendio, Thomas Anthony Andrei Madrazo, Lucas Ezekiel Manabat, Markus Gavril Palacio, Mikhael Lukas Pazon, Elijah Noah Ralloma, Christian Villamor, and Gerard Claude Zapanta. The assistant coach is Archival Comendador.

