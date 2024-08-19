cdn mobile

Fuel prices to go up P1 per liter effective Tuesday 

By: Lisbet K. Esmael - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | August 19,2024 - 11:32 AM

Motorists will face higher fuel prices starting Tuesday.

After several rollbacks, oil companies announced on Monday that they will raise prices by about P1 per liter this week.

In separate advisories, Seaoil, Shell Pilipinas, Clean Fuel, and PetroGazz said the per-liter prices of diesel would go up by P1.20.

The prices of gasoline and kerosene, meanwhile, will increase by P1 per liter.

According to Rodela Romero, director of the DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau, this was driven by external factors, especially the rising concern about the Middle East conflict.

Romero added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries was optimistic about the fuel demand.

