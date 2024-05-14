It’s Bond With Your Dog Day! Here’s how you can bond with your buddy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Waking up in the morning and you feel something cold on your lap or hear panting on your ears.

You look to your side and there you see your little or big ray of sunshine waiting for you wake up.

Our dogs are not just our companions, but sometimes they play as our angels making sure we do not just survive the day but live our lives filled with color and just like their lives, filled with treats.

May 14 is dubbed as the Bond With Your Dog Day. It’s a special day where we get to make our dogs feel extra special by making this day about them.

Dogs are easy to please and we all know that. Some are already happy with just spending the entire day with their humans at home.

But today, let’s try to bond with our best friends in some other ways. Here are some suggestions:

Morning cuddles and breakfast

Start your day with some cozy cuddles! Snuggle up with your fur baby to show them some love and affection. After some cuddles, get down and get your breakfast. Whether it’s their favorite kibble or a special homemade treat, sharing a meal together sets a positive tone for the day ahead.

Outdoor adventures

Head outdoors for an adventure-filled day! Take your dog for a walk around the neighborhood and go see his or her other fur friends or just drop by the nearest bakeshop your fur baby loves to visit. If you have a backyard, play a game of fetch or simply let them run around and stretch their legs get some fresh air. Just remember, with the heat we’re feeling the past days, make sure you have enough hydration for your dogs.

Spa Time

If you feel a little extra lavish for this day, take your dog on a doggie spa day! Give them the massage they need and the pampering they deserve for bringing so much color in your life! Or you can try doing all these at home by giving them long extra shampoo rubs and belly rubs after the shower and some blow drying session.

Training and Play

Engage your dog’s mind and body with some training and playtime. Teach them a new trick or practice basic commands like sit, stay, and come. Use treats and positive reinforcement to encourage good behavior. You can also play games together, such as tug-of-war or hide and seek.

Relaxation

Wrap up your day with some relaxation and downtime. Spend some quiet moments together cuddled up on the couch or lying in the sun. Enjoy each other’s company without any distractions. Whether it’s watching TV, reading a book, or simply napping together, cherish these peaceful moments with your furry companion.

As the day comes to an end, reflect on the wonderful memories you’ve created with your dog.

Remember, it’s the simple gestures of love and companionship that matter most. So go ahead, plan your own day of fun with your furry pal, and enjoy the special moments you share together!