Pasigarbo sa Sugbo through the years: The venues

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aside from the performances, the venues of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo have also become the stories themselves.

For 2024, the Capitol, which spearheads the event, decided to return to the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC). The ‘festival of festivals’ will be held on August 25 and August 26.

Last year, it was held at the Carcar Sports Complex as the CCSC underwent repairs and renovations for the Palarong Pambansa at that time.

READ: Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: What to expect this year

Cebu City hosted the Palaro this year.

But choosing CCSC sparked some debates, especially after suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama questioned it, pointing to ongoing repairs.

READ: Capitol’s new ‘Pasigarbo’ lights and sounds provider vows ‘glitch-free’ event

He suggested for the Capitol to have the Pasigarbo this year at the South Road Properties (SRP) or at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Pasigarbo at CCSC

But acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia stood by their decision to hold the festival at the CCSC.

READ: The Festival of Festivals: What is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo?

The governor revealed that almost all mayors of the competing cities and municipalities requested to have the event back at the CCSC.

She also pointed out that it was the wise and smart choice, logistical-wise.

READ: Garcia defends CCSC as Pasigarbo venue amid Rama’s opposition

“Central man gud ang Abellana grounds to all of our towns and cities and we are so glad nga nahuman na ang mga trabaho didto,” she said.

This will be the third time the Pasigarbo will be held at the CCSC, which served as its venue in 2019 and 2022.

In 2023, it was the first time the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo was held in the province. Organizers from the Capitol chose Carcar City citing its geographic location.

During its first five years, the Pasigarbo was held at the CICC grounds in Mandaue City.

However, the CICC was condemned in 2013 due to the significant damages it incurred following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake and Super Typhoon Yolanda.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP