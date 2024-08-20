August’s supermoon is first of four lunar spectacles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth.

A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

READ MORE:

Apollo 11 landing: A full moon, moon movie mark 55th anniversary

Spaceland: Biden woos Japan PM with moonshots and Paul Simon

Earth could have 25 hours in a day — Here’s why

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.

This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP