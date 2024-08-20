cdn mobile

August’s supermoon is first of four lunar spectacles

By: Associated Press August 20,2024 - 02:41 PM

August's supermoon is first of four lunar spectacles. People walk in front of a rising supermoon at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. 

A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. 

This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

