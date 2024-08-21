Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: Cebu City’s Banauan Cultural Group as guest contingent

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Cebu City’s Banauan Cultural Group has been chosen as the guest contingent for the highly anticipated Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024. They will represent the city’s iconic Sinulog Festival.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, now in its ninth year, is one of the biggest festivals in Cebu, featuring over 50 contingents from various municipalities and cities.

This year’s event, scheduled for August 25 and 26, will once again be held at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC), drawing thousands of spectators to witness the cultural extravaganza. In 2023, Pasigarbo was held in Carcar City.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, August 20, Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia shared his reasons for selecting the Banauan Cultural Group as the guest contingent for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

Garcia highlighted the group’s recent achievements, particularly their impressive performance at the Aliwan Fiesta 2024, where they secured a 5th-place finish representing Sinulog. This accomplishment, he said, made them an “ideal and fitting” choice for Pasigarbo.

“Yes, ako’y nipili ana. For several reasons, number one, sila baya’y ni-represent sa Sinulog sa Aliwan Fiesta, where they won 5th place. Ideal and fit kaayo sila nga sila’y mosayaw sa Pasigarbo,” he explained.

Garcia also said that he wanted to provide opportunities to different barangays, noting that Lumad Basakanon, another prominent Sinulog contingent, had already received significant support in the past, including a P3 million subsidy from the Capitol for their performance at the Sinulog sa Lalawigan.

“Ikaduha, kahibaw man gud ko nga naay P3 million subsidy, ganahan sad ko mutabang og lain na barangay,” he added.

Garcia further clarified that the Cebu City Government would not be providing additional financial subsidies to the Banauan Cultural Group, as the Cebu Provincial Government had already allocated P3 million for their participation. Instead, the city’s contribution would focus on maintaining the billeting quarters, ensuring cleanliness, and providing essential services such as water and electricity.

“Kaluoy sa Diyos, wala gyud tay gihatag nila, precisely because the Cebu Provincial Government provided a P3 million subsidy,” Garcia said.

Moreover, the acting mayor dismissed any notion of political motives behind his decision, emphasizing that his primary consideration was the cultural and artistic merits of the groups involved.

“Wala oy politics, wala tawon. None whatsoever,” he said.

On June 29, the Banauan Cultural Group (BCG) from Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, achieved a notable 5th-place finish in the Aliwan Fiesta 2024. Earlier this year, in January, the group was crowned champion in the Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 under the Sinulog-based category, while Lumad Basakanon secured 3rd place in the Ritual Showdown’s Free Interpretation category.

