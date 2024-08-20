Cebu City to close some roads on Aug. 25 for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This Sunday, August 25, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will once again be filled with performers and spectators for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024.

In the previous month, the CCSC was used as one of the venues for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 which garnered thousands of attendees.

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, known as the “Festival of all Festivals” will return to the CCSC this year.

A total of 51 contingents will be participating, including those from the tri-cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

On the day of the festival, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be implementing traffic arrangements and road closures at specific areas near the venue.

As early as 10:00 a.m., the designated assembly area where festival participants will converge prior to the street parade will be closed.

The assembly point will be starting at the corner of corner of J. Alcantara St. and V. Rama Ave.

The assembly will then proceed along M. Velez St., continuing to Don Gil Garcia St., and concluding at N. Escario St.

In order to manage the expected traffic congestion due to the activity, the traffic will be rerouted along specific paths in the city.

Green and yellow routes on the map posted above indicate alternative routes for motorists.

The reroutes are designed to lessen the disruption to the usual traffic while ensuring that motorists still have access to key areas, according to CCTO.

Meanwhile, the props area located along the R. Landon Street and Pelaez Street will also be strictly regulated and only authorized personnel will be given access.

CCTO also posted on their official social media page the no-entry zones: sections of Osmeña Boulevard, M. Velez Street, and V. Rama Avenue.

These areas will be closed to ensure a smooth flow of the event and for the safety of the public.

Raquel Arce, head of CCTO, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the route for the street parade would be closed starting at 1:00 p.m., an hour before the start of the parade.

“By 1:00 p.m. ta moclose sa Osmeña Boulevard and M. Velez one way ra. It’s going to Capitol, from Banawa going to Capitol. But for Capitol to Banawa, open na siya sa flow sa traffic,” she said.

(By 1:00 p.m., we will close Osmeña Boulevard and M. Velez will only be one way. It’s going to Capitol, from Banawa going to Capitol. But for Capitol to Banawa, the flow of traffic will be open.)

The street dance parade, which is considered as one of the highlights of the festival, will begin at the Cebu Provincial Capitol at 2:00 p.m.

The performers will march along Osmeña Boulevard and culminate at the CCSC where the Ritual Showdown will take place.

The showdown is expected to start between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to Arce, the affected roads will be reopened once the tail end of the street parade has passed.

She added that traffic congestion would be expected to begin at 2:00 p.m. when the parade would start.

Around 250 traffic enforcers will be deployed at the Pasigarbo route and the alternative roads from 9:00 a.m. on Sunday until 4:00 a.m. the next day.

To civilians who will be watching the parade on the streets, Arce advised them to park their vehicles in distant areas and to avoid parking on the roadside.

“For those motorists, kung mahimo likayan nato ang rota nga pagkahimuan sa Pasigarbo. Kung dili malikayan, aduna gyud ta didtoy tuyo sa maong lugar, siguro buhaton na ninyo before the parade will start. And kung maanganan angan man, the following day after the activity,” said Arce.

(For those motorists, if you can, avoid the route where the Pasigarbo is held. If you cannot avoid it, because you have something important to do in the area, perhaps, you can do it before the start will start. And if, you are pressed for time to leave the area, you can do this the following day.)

However, there are emergency lanes intended for emergency vehicles.

Arce urged motorists to follow the traffic scheme, listen to the guidance of the traffic enforcers, and to remain patient for the duration of the festival on Sunday.

“Manghinaot ta nga tas-an lang nato ang atong pasensya. Kay dili man ni siya permanente. Kausa sa usa ka tuig man ni siya, so atoa lang sabton unya tas-an ang atong pasensya. Might as well we will enjoy na lang sa maong event,” she said.

(We are hoping that you will have more patience. Because this is not a permanent thing. This is onely once every year, so we will just have to understand and then have more patience. (And) we might as well enjoy the event.)

