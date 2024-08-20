Fire victims start to occupy Mandaue’s urban poor condominium

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Beneficiaries of the Tipolo Residences, condominium-type housing project of the Mandaue City government, have started to move into the recently finished structure on Tuesday, August 20.

Among them was Gina Lazaga, whose family was displaced after fire burned their house in Brgy. Guizo in 2016.

“Naa gyuy kalahian. Maayo diri kay dili na ta mauwanan, dili na sad mainitian. Mas haruway,” Lazaga said.

Bernadin Cuadero, another project beneficiary, said that she feels a lot safer at the city condominium compared to her temporary dwelling at the Cebu International Center (CICC) compound.

“Okay na kaayo amoang pagpuyo. Safety na, bisan pa magbagyo. Didto sa CICC kay makuyawan ka kay amoang atop dili man pulido,” said Cuadero, one of the victims of the 2019 fire in Brgy. Tipolo.

Now that they already have roof over their heads, their next concern is where to get money to pay for the building maintenance pegged at P1, 500 per month and their utility bills.

These will have to be paid on top of the monthly amortization for their assigned units.

As of today, the city is yet to determine the monthly dues of building occupants, according to Karlo Cabahug, head of the Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO).

“Barato ra gyud siya ikumpara sa uban’g commercial [buildings]. Pero dili pod nato kalimtan nga kining mopuyo nato mga urban poor nga kaigsuunan,” Cabahug said.

Decent home

Government employees helped beneficiaries of the Tipolo Residences move their belongings from the CICC compound to their new homes.

Others opted to carry their own belongings during the transfer.

According to data from HUDO, a total of 194 beneficiaries will be accommodated at the two condominium buildings, one of which is now ready for occupancy.

The pre-selected occupants are victims of the 2016 fire in Brgys. Guizo and Mantuyong and the 2019 fire in Brgy. Tipolo, who were temporarily accommodated at the CICC compound.

Beneficiaries have expressed their excitement and happiness that they finally have a decent home.

The Mandaue City government hopes to complete the transfer of beneficiaries of the Tipolo Residences within the week to also clear the CICC compound in preparation for the groundbreaking of the city’s one-stop-shop government center on August 29.

Other CICC occupants were already transferred to the transitory housing in Brgy. Guizo, located just across CICC, while others were moved to Brgy. Paknaan.

