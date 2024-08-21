Following pregnant street dweller’s death, Anti-Mendicancy Board undergoes revamp

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the death of a 35-year-old woman and her baby on the sidewalk in Cebu City, the Anti-Mendicancy Board had to be revamped, said an official here.

To recall, last August 14, 2024, Mary Ann Tangos, a street dweller died on the sidewalk along General Maxilom Avenue after she gave birth.

Medical responders were quick to bring Tangpos to the hospital. However, Tangpos allegedly reacted violently and refused to be admitted. Instead, she signed a waiver and was discharged from the hospital.

The ambulance took them back to the street where Tangpos had given birth, despite her nonstop bleeding. A few minutes later, she died while her helpless friend watched from the side.

Another paramedic team was called to the area, but Tangpos was already dead by the time they arrived.

Anti-Mendicancy Board revamp

With this, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that he already talked with the Anti-Mendicancy Board recently and said that he already started its revamping; however, he did not disclose what were the underlying concerns of the current board.

Garcia also refused to disclose the names of the new chairperson and the board’s members, but he said he is finalizing it and is due within the week to look into the problem.

“Dili man gud ni ingon ana kasayon nga problema, because for me it does not only involve sweet dwellers. It also involves their families, their children, their income, their employment,” Garcia said.

He added that some of the sweet dwellers came from outside downtown Cebu City and preferred to stay downtown. This situation, he said, “is a very deep problem and it is case to case basis.”

“I am already revamping ang atoang Anti-Mendicancy Board for them to give solutions to this problem and to give me a recommendation.

Garcia said there is a halfway house for the street dwellers in Cebu City but the concern was its distance since it is located in Brgy. Taptap which is approximately an hour away from downtown.

“Ang atong street dwellers naa man diri sa syudad. Imagine they have to go all the way there,” he added. | with reports from Marielle Surigao

