Dad dies days after kids perish in Bohol fire 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 54-year-old dad died after sustaining severe burns on his body when he attempted to save his children from a fire that burned their house in Purok 1, Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The father was identified as Edgardo Lasco Sr., 54, a business owner who sold wooden furniture which he displayed in front of their house.

Lasco attempted to save his two children, a 3-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, when they got trapped inside their burning house, on Wednesday evening, August 14, 2024.

The kids died in the fire.

READ MORE:

World’s oldest person dies in Spain at 117

Fire kills bedridden senior citizen in Sogod, Cebu

The family of four lived in a small house made of light materials, according to police from Tagbilaran.

The dad and his kids were sleeping when the house caught fire at around 8:10 p.m. The mother was away working in Manila.

After the incident, Lasco was rushed immediately to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Medical Center, where he was already in critical condition.

Three days later, he succumbed to his injuries. He died at around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, according to police.

The fire destroyed the house and two other homes. The damage of the fire was pegged at P25,000.

As of this writing, the cause of the fire is not yet known, as fire investigators are still conducting an investigation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP