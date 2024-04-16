Fire kills bedridden senior citizen in Sogod, Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A bedridden senior citizen was killed in a fire that burned her house at around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, April 15, in Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Poblacion, Sogod town in northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Socorro Arnado Good, a 74-year-old widower.

According to a report by the Sogod Police Station, electrical short circuit, may have caused the fire that burned Good’s home that is made of “amakan.”

The fire was put out at 7:45 p.m.while damages caused by the flame was pegged at P50, 000.

The police said that Good was staying alone in her house. Her children lived separately in nearby homes.

The victim sustained 3rd degree burns and was brought to Sogod District Hospital for the treatment of her injuries.

She was later on transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City where she died.

Personnel of the Sogod Fire Station continue to investigate the fire incident as of this writing.

