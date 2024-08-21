Marcial chooses pro boxing career over Olympic gold medal dream

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the future of boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics hanging in the balance, Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial appears poised to shift his focus entirely to his burgeoning professional career.

In a recent Instagram post, Marcial candidly reflected on the crossroads that he is now facing: to chase his dream for an Olympic gold medal or to continue his promising journey in the professional boxing arena.

The dilemma arose after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced, following the Paris Olympics, that boxing is not yet guaranteed a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The sport has been embroiled in controversies over the years, with recent disputes at the Paris Olympics, including the gender row involving Algerian gold medalist Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting, further clouding its future.

The IOC has stated that boxing must find a new, suitable governing body, separate from the International Boxing Association (IBA), by next year to secure its place in the 2028 LA Olympics.

Professional career

Given this uncertainty, Marcial, who remains undefeated in his professional career with a record of 5-0, including three knockouts, seems inclined to devote his full attention to the pro ranks.

At 28 years old, Marcial stands as the lone Filipino fighter in the super middleweight division, representing Zamboanga City.

His decision to focus on professional boxing could have also been influenced by his early exit at the Paris Olympics, where he was defeated by Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the first round, dashing his hopes for an Olympic medal.

“I’m not closing the door on my dream of winning an Olympic gold medal,” Marcial shared in his Instagram post on Wednesday, August 21.

“But I believe the right decision now is to concentrate on my professional career and continue bringing honor to our country. I’ll see you all back in the ring this December.”

Marcial’s professional future shines brightly under the guidance of Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions.

His last fight, a ‘homecoming’ bout in Manila in March, saw him secure a fourth-round knockout against Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam in a non-title match.

