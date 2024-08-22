Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: Meet the 47 Festival Queens

It’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival season again!

From the colorful and creative festivals featured by each competing municipality to the lively street dancing and ritual showdown performances, the Cebu City Sports Center will surely witness the best of Cebu province as it hosts the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival on Sunday, August 25.

Aside from the contingents’ performances, Cebuanos are also looking forward to the performances and showdown of their very own festival queens representing each of their municipalities.

It can be recalled that Cordova’s Mariel Bogert was named the winning Pasigarbo Festival Queen last year after several controversies surrounding the announcement of winners.

This year, 47 beautiful Cebuanas will compete for the coveted crown for the 2024 Pasigarbo Festival Queen. Who do you think will it be?

Let’s meet the official candidates for the crown:

Chain Lee Tempo: Tuburan’s Tubod Festival

Crissy deal Cruz: San Remigio’s Lapyahan Festival

Marie Jhan Panlaan: Toledo’s Hinulawan Festival

Angela Aumonier: Dumanjug’s Bisnok Festival

Phoebe Kyle Inion: Dalaguete’s Utanon Festival

Kylah Mae deal Peña: Talisay’s Halad Inasal Festival

Clarisse Pongratz: Alcoy’s Siloy Festival

Niña Blythe Boniel: Tudela’s Katunggan Festival

Anika Lynn Canody: Borbon’s Tuba Festival

Anna Gabrielle Lumayno: Madridejos’ Isda Festival

Nadine Binarao: Malabuyoc’s Buyoc Festival

Mildred Siega: Asturias’ Lalin Festival

Qatari Semblante: Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival

Mary Joy Saurnido: Alcantara’s Bahandi Festival

Nova Jane Manguiran: Santander’s Tostado Festival

Kate Eloiza Alimpolos: San Fernando’s Sikoy-Sikoy Festival

Ashley Jane Villanueva: Pilar’s Pamugsay Festival

Althea Mae Uy: Barili’s Panumod Festival

Brittany Verleysen: Argao’s La Torta Festival

Mariah Marah Pasaol: Tabogon’s Sanggi Festival

Eden Grace Mendez: Carmen’s Sinulog sa Carmen

Trisha Marie Libres: Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival

Rachelle Anne Tingal: Sibonga’s Bonga Festival

Vianca Marie Berio: Boljoon’s Bolho Festival

Sheree Danday: Naga’s Dagitab Festival

Princess Jae Galdo: Daanbantayan’s Haladaya Festival

Frenzy Jean Macan: Aloguinsan’s Kinsan Festival

Marie Yasmin Fabian: Carcar’s Kabkaban Festival

Syrah May Gerona: Tabuelan’s Ani-anihan Festival

Honelyn Muñasque: Medellin’s Katubhan Festival

Kyra Rei Hopkins: Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival

Princess Janelle Boltron: Catmon’s Budbod Kabog Festival

Kristel Collin Amaca: Oslob’s Toslob Festival

Mary Love Lopez: Poro’s Panagbagat Festival

Christine Escanillo: Cordova’s Dinagat Festival

Liza Corazon Lehren: Samboan’s Dagayday Festival

Maren Angelika Cabaron: Moalboal’s Kagasangan Festival

Rige Mae Geraldino: Alegria’s Que Alegre Festival

Akeesha Zuasula: Compostela’s Kumbira Festival

Kiona Stroobants: Consolacion’s Sarok Festival

Kathryn Nepomuceno: Bogo’s Kuyayang Festival

Noor Ryza Kada: San Francisco’s Soli-Soli Festival

Amapola Buhat: Badian’s Banig Festival

Shela Quisaot: Ronda’s Humba Festival

Uriel Mullen: Pinamungajan’s Pinamuohan Festival

Sofi Maxine Margareta Grenmo: Laou-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival

Shaurie Rivera: Sogod’s Panagsogod Festival

Who’s your bet, mga Sugbuanon?