Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: Meet the 47 Festival Queens

It’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival season again!
From the colorful and creative festivals featured by each competing municipality to the lively street dancing and ritual showdown performances, the Cebu City Sports Center will surely witness the best of Cebu province as it hosts the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival on Sunday, August 25.
Aside from the contingents’ performances, Cebuanos are also looking forward to the performances and showdown of their very own festival queens representing each of their municipalities.
READ MORE:
Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024: What to expect this year
It can be recalled that Cordova’s Mariel Bogert was named the winning Pasigarbo Festival Queen last year after several controversies surrounding the announcement of winners.
This year, 47 beautiful Cebuanas will compete for the coveted crown for the 2024 Pasigarbo Festival Queen. Who do you think will it be?
Let’s meet the official candidates for the crown:
Chain Lee Tempo: Tuburan’s Tubod Festival
Crissy deal Cruz: San Remigio’s Lapyahan Festival
Marie Jhan Panlaan: Toledo’s Hinulawan Festival
Angela Aumonier: Dumanjug’s Bisnok Festival
Phoebe Kyle Inion: Dalaguete’s Utanon Festival
Kylah Mae deal Peña: Talisay’s Halad Inasal Festival
Clarisse Pongratz: Alcoy’s Siloy Festival
Niña Blythe Boniel: Tudela’s Katunggan Festival
Anika Lynn Canody: Borbon’s Tuba Festival
Anna Gabrielle Lumayno: Madridejos’ Isda Festival
Nadine Binarao: Malabuyoc’s Buyoc Festival
Mildred Siega: Asturias’ Lalin Festival
Qatari Semblante: Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival
Mary Joy Saurnido: Alcantara’s Bahandi Festival
Nova Jane Manguiran: Santander’s Tostado Festival
Kate Eloiza Alimpolos: San Fernando’s Sikoy-Sikoy Festival
Ashley Jane Villanueva: Pilar’s Pamugsay Festival
Althea Mae Uy: Barili’s Panumod Festival
Brittany Verleysen: Argao’s La Torta Festival
Mariah Marah Pasaol: Tabogon’s Sanggi Festival
Eden Grace Mendez: Carmen’s Sinulog sa Carmen
Trisha Marie Libres: Mandaue City’s Panagtagbo Festival
Rachelle Anne Tingal: Sibonga’s Bonga Festival
Vianca Marie Berio: Boljoon’s Bolho Festival
Sheree Danday: Naga’s Dagitab Festival
Princess Jae Galdo: Daanbantayan’s Haladaya Festival
Frenzy Jean Macan: Aloguinsan’s Kinsan Festival
Marie Yasmin Fabian: Carcar’s Kabkaban Festival
Syrah May Gerona: Tabuelan’s Ani-anihan Festival
Honelyn Muñasque: Medellin’s Katubhan Festival
Kyra Rei Hopkins: Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
Princess Janelle Boltron: Catmon’s Budbod Kabog Festival
Kristel Collin Amaca: Oslob’s Toslob Festival
Mary Love Lopez: Poro’s Panagbagat Festival
Christine Escanillo: Cordova’s Dinagat Festival
Liza Corazon Lehren: Samboan’s Dagayday Festival
Maren Angelika Cabaron: Moalboal’s Kagasangan Festival
Rige Mae Geraldino: Alegria’s Que Alegre Festival
Akeesha Zuasula: Compostela’s Kumbira Festival
Kiona Stroobants: Consolacion’s Sarok Festival
Kathryn Nepomuceno: Bogo’s Kuyayang Festival
Noor Ryza Kada: San Francisco’s Soli-Soli Festival
Amapola Buhat: Badian’s Banig Festival
Shela Quisaot: Ronda’s Humba Festival
Uriel Mullen: Pinamungajan’s Pinamuohan Festival
Sofi Maxine Margareta Grenmo: Laou-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival
Shaurie Rivera: Sogod’s Panagsogod Festival
Who’s your bet, mga Sugbuanon?