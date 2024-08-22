Dengue in Mandaue: One-year-old is latest fatality

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–The Mandaue City Health Office has recorded another fatality due to dengue.

The recent fatality is a one-year-old baby, who passed away three days ago, said City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong.

This is the second death due to dengue in the city this year. The first fatality due to dengue was logged last June.

A total of 419 dengue cases were noted from January to August 2024.

With this, Catulong said that they are strengthening their information education campaign on dengue with the households.

They are also conducting misting drive against dengue-carrying mosquitoes in the barangays.

Rising dengue cases in Mandaue

Catulong said they are closely monitoring the cases because they have observed a rise in cases over the past two weeks crossing the epidemic threshold in the last three weeks.

“Nagkasaka gyud, bantayanan na gyud siya,” said Catulong.

The rise in cases was recorded in August with five barangays highest number of infections. They are barangays Tabok, Paknaan, Canduman, Tipolo and Looc.

Catulong is encouraging residents to always clean their homes and surroundings, especially those considered as potential breeding sites such as water containers, among others.

The Mandaue City health department is also implementing a fast lane at the city health office for those who are showing symptoms of dengue. It is also reactivating the dengue brigades in the 27 barangays.

