Five injured in Balamban, Cebu motorcycle collision

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Five persons were injured when two motorcycles collided along the national highway in Brgy. Arpili, Balamban town, southern Cebu on Wednesday evening, August 21, 2024.

Among the five individuals who sustained injuries, two are reportedly in critical condition.

The accident happened at around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Those injured were Junry Villabas Capangpangan, Nelson Ilustrisimo, Carl Louie Navasca, Joshua Abantao Bachicha, and Nedlene Corposales Caldoza.

All were rushed by Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel to the Balamban Provincial Hospital for medical treatment.

READ MORE:

Bohol buy-bust yields P510,000 of ‘shabu’

However, Navasca and Bachicha were referred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City as they were in critical condition and required additional treatment.

According to Police Lieutenant Coronel Julius Garcia, chief of Balamban Police Station, Capangpangan was heading back home to Toledo City when the accident happened.

Capangpangan, 22, is a resident of Brgy. Mainggit, Toledo City, Cebu.

Capangpangan was driving a motorcycle with his two friends as backriders.

They were identified as Ilustrisimo and Louie Navasca. Both were from Biasong, Balamban.

Capangpangan allegedly counterflowed and hit the other motorcycle driven by Bachicha, 26. His backrider was his girlfriend, Caldoza, 26.

The victims were on their way home to Brgy. Buanoy, Balamban at the time of the accident.

Garcia stated that after Capangpangan will likely be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to properties.

He might also face additional charges because he was overloaded and his backriders were not wearing helmets, added Garcia.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP