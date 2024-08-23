Cebuana footballer showcases skills in Filipinas’ Manila training camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana midfielder Kyza Colina was among the 30 players selected to participate in the Philippine Women’s National Football Team’s six-day training camp in Manila.

The camp, which began on August 17, was led by Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso, who carefully evaluated the invited players.

The primary objective of the camp is to expand the Filipinas’ talent pool with local players who can be readily available for upcoming competitions in 2024.

Colina, a standout midfielder, plays a key role for the reigning UAAP champions, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws.

She is also a familiar figure in the Philippines’ youth teams, having represented the country in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U18 Women’s Championship 2022 and the AFF U19 Women’s Championship 2023, which all happened abroad.

In May, Colina, along with fellow Cebuanas Maegan Andrea G. Alforque, Jodi Marie Y. Banzon, Celina Beatrice I. Salazar, Jelena Loren I. Soon, Rae Mikella P. Tolentino, and Elisha Flor Malo B. Lubiano, received citation awards during the Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer Sports Awards (SAC-SMB Sports Awards).

Joining Colina at the training camp were teammates Lyka Cuenco and Janly Fontamillas, alongside De La Salle University’s Jessica Pido, Erma Balacua, and Fil-foreigners Judy Connolly and Sabine Montenegro.

The Filipinas, who recently competed in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Hangzhou Asian Games, are currently ranked 39th in the world, seventh in Asia, and third in the AFF/ASEAN region. /clorenciana

