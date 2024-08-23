Table tennis tourney in Cebu draws over 1,000 players

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over a thousand table tennis players from across the Philippines are set to battle for supremacy as the 32nd Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup kicks off this Saturday, August 24, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Jessica Honoridez, the younger sister of the late Erne Jawad and the event’s organizer, proudly announced that this year’s tournament had surpassed last year’s participation.

With over a thousand entries, up from 500 the previous year, this three-day competition is poised to be one of the largest besides being longest-running table tennis events in the country.

“We used to host a two-day competition, but with the overwhelming response, we’ve extended it to three days to accommodate the 1,000-plus players,” said Honoridez, who also serves as the Athletic Director of the University of Cebu (UC).

Fresh off her return from the Paris Olympics, where she supported UC Webmasters weightlifting stars Elreen Ando and John Ceniza, Honoridez noted the tournament’s strong partnership with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

UAAP powerhouses

As with last year, teams from the prestigious UAAP, including Ateneo de Manila, De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, and the University of the Philippines, will showcase their skills.

National team members are also expected to compete, promising three days of top-caliber table tennis action.

“This event is also a project of the CCSC, so expect to see CCSC officials like Chairman John Pages and Cebu City Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros at the opening ceremony tomorrow,” Honoridez added.

The tournament will also feature participants from Davao, West Mindanao, Central Mindanao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Bohol, Ormoc, Baybay, and Capiz, highlighting its national appeal.

“Many participants eagerly anticipate this event, even before official invitations are sent out. This is our chance to showcase the talent of our Cebuano athletes by hosting the competition here, bringing people to our city instead of having them compete elsewhere,” said Honoridez.

The Erne Jawad Cup has become a staple in the Philippine table tennis calendar, serving as a tribute to the late Erne Jawad, a national team member whose life was tragically cut short in 1990 due to violence.

