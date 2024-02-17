‘Araneta is more than ready’ — Omega after Nontshinga reclaims IBF world title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Sports Promotions has already sent a letter of intent to the International Boxing Federation (IBF) to challenge African Sivenathi Nontshinga who reclaimed the world light flyweight title.

Nontshinga scored a 10th-round technical knockout against erstwhile champion Adrian Curiel of Mexico in their much-anticipated rematch that happened in Oaxaca, Mexico on Friday, February 16 (February 17, Manila Time).

The knockout victory reasserted Nontshinga as a world champion, reclaiming the IBF world light flyweight title that he lost to Curiel in November last year via a second-round knockout.

Watching closely Nontshinga and Curiel’s rematch was no other than Cebuano Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta of the Omega Boxing Gym.

Araneta has earned the mandatory challenger status after scoring a devastating first-round knockout against countryman Arvin Magramo in Cebu City last January.

Omega Sports Promotions immediately sent a letter to IBF’s top honcho Daryl Peoples informing the latter that their prized boxer is ready for a rematch.

To recall, Nontshinga and Araneta fought in April 2021 in Gqeberha, South Africa for the IBF world light flyweight title eliminator.

Nontshinga won by a controversial unanimous decision despite being knocked down by Araneta in the 12th round.

The African went on to become a world champion, while Araneta bounced back and earned the mandatory challenger on his third try.

“Sive Nontshinga is again the IBF champion at Jr. flyweight. Cristian Araneta being the #1 contender would like to be the mandatory challenger for the title. Araneta is more than ready and capable. Please let us know how to proceed,” Omega Sports Promotions said in its letter.

Omega Sports Promotions President Pio Paulo Castillo has said before that he will do his best to bring a world title fight to Cebu after Araneta’s victory over Magramo.

In a video sent by the Omega Sports Promotions, Araneta congratulated and challenged Nontshinga for a rematch.

“Nindot imong gipakita nga duwa, kung dili ka mosaka sa 112 lbs, hinaot unta gipakita nga duwa karon, imoha sad ipakita sa ako-a. Wala tay daganay gyud. Wa tay daganay, duwa gyud,” he said.

The next few months will be exciting for Omega Sports Promotions, Araneta, and Cebuano boxing fans on how his rematch with Nontshinga will develop.

