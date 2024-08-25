Cebu City to build first-ever animal shelter in Guba

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City is set to open its first-ever animal shelter to protect and rehabilitate abandoned and injured animals and promote responsible pet ownership.

This facility will be located in Barangay Guba, where the city government has allocated one hectare of its 2.9-hectare property for the shelter’s construction.

Dr. Alice Utlang, the city veterinarian, said that the animal shelter would be more than just a facility to house stray animals. The shelter will also serve as a rehabilitation center, where animals, particularly dogs, will receive care and training.

The shelter’s concept, Utlang said, includes a unique partnership with a nearby facility for drug dependents, where the residents would assist in caring for the animals, offering them an opportunity to channel their focus positively and potentially become trainers.

“We will prioritize rehabilitating abandoned, injured, and wild animals,” Utlang said.

“However, kining shelter is actually not a place to simply drop off pets. No gyud ko ana, designed ni siya to give a second chance to animals that genuinely need help,” she added.

According to Utlang, the budget for the animal shelter has been included in the city’s Supplemental Budget 2, with an initial allocation of P5 million. This budget will cover the construction of the shelter’s structure, which will be able to accommodate between 100 and 200 animals, depending on their size.

However, the budget does not yet include provisions for food and other operational costs, which will be planned in subsequent budgets.

The shelter’s approach will align with Cebu City’s ongoing CNDR (Catch, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return) program, which aims to control the population of stray animals humanely.

Utlang clarified that the shelter would not replace the city’s efforts in dog control, instead, it would become the facility that would only house animals in dire need, such as those abandoned, injured, or displaying wild behavior.

The goal is to rehabilitate these animals and prepare them for adoption.

“When it comes to dogs, gi-aim gyud namo to show that aspins (local mixed-breed dogs) make excellent pets,” she said.

“We want to spread the message: Why buy when you can adopt?” she added.

The facility is designed to allow animals to stay indefinitely if necessary, with ongoing care and the possibility of adoption for those ready to find new homes.

Utlang also mentioned plans to hire veterinarians and staff trained to handle and rehabilitate the animals.

While the shelter is still in its planning stages, the city government is committed to making it a reality.

On August 18, Utlang shared photos of the proposed site and expressed optimism about the project’s future.

Last October 2023, the Cebu City Council approved an ordinance authored by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, which laid the groundwork for the creation of the Animal Welfare Council. This council will be responsible for ensuring that the city’s policies adhere to the highest standards of animal care.

Garcia explained that the Animal Welfare Council would implement policies and guidelines focused on the protection and promotion of animal welfare.

He was motivated to draft this ordinance after the Animal Welfare Summit highlighted ongoing issues, revealing that despite existing regulations, animals continue to suffer from abuse and neglect.

“The greatness of a nation can be judged by how it treats its animals…Ngil-ad kaayo nga Christian nation ta, even Cebu City kay di ba we are with Sto Niño unya mapasipad on ta og mga animal. In fact, we have to co-exist with these animals kay sila ang una gibuhat sa Ginoo kaysa nato,” Utlang said.

