Aboitiz Football Club and CRFA to host grassroots clinic in Naga

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a continued effort to develop grassroots football, the Aboitiz Football Cup, in partnership with the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA), will host a three-day coaching clinic in the City of Naga, Cebu, from September 6 to 8 at the Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track Oval.

This coaching course is part of the pre-season activities leading up to the much-anticipated 24th Aboitiz Football Cup, which returns to Cebu after a four-year hiatus.

The tournament officially kicks off on September 14 at various venues across the province.

Organized by the CRFA—formerly known as the Central Visayas Regional Football Association (CVFA)—and supported by the Aboitiz Foundation, the clinic aims to empower local coaches by sharing essential football knowledge and skills.

The event will also be co-hosted by the City of Naga Football Club and is expected to attract around 100 participants, including teachers and club-based coaches from Naga and neighboring towns in southern Cebu.

The event will unfold over three days, beginning with the coaching course on September 6. This will be followed by an age-group football clinic on September 7, and will culminate in a mini-tournament on September 8.

In addition to the clinic, Aboitiz Football Club will donate 100 footballs, uniforms, and other equipment to the City of Naga, reinforcing their commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting the local football community.

