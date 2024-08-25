Cebu Press Freedom Week: Cage wars quarters cast complete 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning champions XFM Ka Tropa and fellow title contender dySS/GMA-7 Kapuso kept their immaculate records intact after securing victories in the finale of the elimination round of the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) Basketball Tournament on Saturday night, August 24, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Gym.

XFM showcased their championship form with a commanding 74-56 victory over Bombo Radyo/dyLA/dyKC, while GMA-7 dominated MyTV Cebu, 80-64, securing the top spots in their respective brackets and earning crucial twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals.

XFM topped Bracket A with a flawless 3-0 record, followed by dyHP/RMN in second place with a 2-1 slate. Brigada News FM settled for third with a 1-2 record, while Bombo Radyo/dyLA/dyKC endured a winless campaign, finishing 0-3.

In Bracket B, dySS/GMA 7 also achieved a perfect 3-0 record, with CCTN 47 taking the No. 2 seed with a 2-1 standing. SunStar landed in third place with a 1-2 record, while MyTV Cebu ended their run without a win, posting a 0-3 card in the tournament, which is supported by Aboitiz Power.

In addition to the top seeds, dyHP/Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) and Cebu Catholic Television Network 47 (CCTN 47) secured their own twice-to-beat edges. RMN clinched their spot by defeating Brigada News FM, 62-44, while CCTN narrowly escaped with a 54-51 victory over the SunStar Disruptors.

The stage is now set for the highly anticipated quarterfinals on Friday, August 30, at the same venue. In Bracket A, XFM will clash with Bombo Radyo/dyLA/dyKC, while dyHP-RMN faces Brigada News FM. Over in Bracket B, dySS/GMA 7 will battle MyTV Cebu, and CCTN 47 will take on SunStar.

