SM City Cebu Food Hall Grand Opening Sparks Culinary Excitement

The long-awaited SM City Cebu Food Hall is finally here, and it’s already creating a buzz!

The Food Hall is an addition to SM City Cebu's dining options.

Located at the 3rd level of SM City Cebu, this culinary hub promises a dining experience like no other. Whether you’re a fan of international cuisine or local delicacies, the Food Hall has something to tantalize every taste bud.

Creating the SM City Cebu Food Hall wasn’t an overnight endeavor. It began as a vision to provide a curated dining experience catering to diverse palates.

The grand opening marked another milestone for SM City Cebu. On August 22, 2024, the crowd gathered to witness the official launch of Food Hall.

A Feast for the Senses

The heart of the Food Hall is, of course, its diverse array of food stalls. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect: Master Po, Buffalo Brads, Por’Que, Shish Kebab Hub, The French Baker, The Lemon Co., Bap Heaven, Steak Shack, Red Bowl, Sagye, Tah-mee, Tsim Sha Tsui, TD&CO, and more. And this is just the beginning because more food stalls are set to open soon, adding even more variety to this already impressive lineup.

The SM City Cebu Food Hall is about great food and creating lasting memories. According to Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls, the Food Hall is part of a broader redevelopment project.

“Almost every quarter, the mall will be opening some phases. Expect the whole completion by next year,” he said. This means that visitors can look forward to continuous upgrades and new experiences.

Crafting a Tailored Dining Experience

Tan also highlighted the importance of listening to customer feedback. “The Food Hall is an addition to SM City Cebu’s dining options. We are trying to tap all the markets. It’s all about the customers. What are they looking for? You put your ears on the ground. You listen to your customers and then provide them with what they need,” he explained.

The redevelopment of SM City Cebu aims to provide diverse options to suit different tastes and preferences.

Tan elaborated on the concept of “glocal” brands—a combination of local and global brands. “There’s no such thing as global or local brands. The Filipino brand has become very competitive already. It is the product that counts, and we have a lot of Filipino products, proudly Pinoy,” he stated.

Traditional Comforts Meet Curated Experiences

While the Food Hall offers a curated and unique dining experience, the traditional food court will undergo its own innovation.

“If you want a more comfortable, familiar taste like what you used to have, we still provide you with your all-time favorites. This one (Food Hall) is more curated, one-of-a-kind, nuanced. But if they want that old, familiar feeling, comfortable, and heartwarming, they can go to the Food Court,” said Tan.

The successful launch of the Food Hall at SM Aura in BGC served as a model for this new venture.

“We tried and experimented with it there, which was very successful. So we started rolling it out to big malls or the more important ones like Mall of Asia, Mega Mall, SM North Edsa, and the one in Visayas is this one (SM City Cebu),” shared Tan.

The Future of the SM City Cebu Food Hall

The Food Hall is designed to be more than just a place to eat. It aims to foster a sense of community among food lovers. With plans for future events, promotions, and new additions, the Food Hall will continually evolve to keep visitors coming back for more.

The official launch of the SM City Cebu Food Hall marks a significant event in the local food scene. With its diverse culinary offerings, welcoming ambiance, and commitment to customer satisfaction, it’s set to become a favorite spot for foodies, residents, and mall-goers alike.

Don’t miss out on this new dining experience—visit the SM City Cebu Food Hall today on the mall’s 3rd floor and discover your new favorite dish!