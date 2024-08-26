Mandaue logs 11 cases of leptospirosis, 1 death from Jan to Aug.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) has recorded 11 cases of leptospirosis with one death from January 1 to August 18 this year.

The cases were from Brgys. Paknaan, Alang-Alang, Guizo, Tingub, Casuntingan, Looc, Bakilid, and Cabucub, said CHO Head Dr. Debra Maria Catulong.

Most of the infected individuals were males aged 15 to 54 years old.

Catulong is encouraging Mandaue City residents not to wade in floodwaters. If they did, especially those who have open wounds, they are advised to visit CHO to have themselves checked and so they can be given the appropriate medication.

“Mas maayo, kung ubos ra ang baha magboots,” said Catulong.

Patients with possible leptospirosis will be referred by the CHO to the hospital for treatment.

For Mandaue City personnel, who are tasked to help in rescue operations and evacuations, Catulong said that they are given medications for their protection.

Catulong said that they also visit evacuees to check on their health conditions and do health teachings.

Leptospirosis is an illness that is caused by the bacteria leptospira. The most common cause of the infection is contact with infected animal urine and/or contaminated soil or water.

The illness can cause kidney damage, respiratory distress, and even death. Its symptoms include high fever, muscle ache, skin and eye yellowing, abdominal pain, chills, and vomiting, among others.

