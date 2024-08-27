Abalos: Davao court didn’t halt PNP raid on Quiboloy’s compound

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. clarified that the Davao court did not instruct the Philippine National Police (PNP) to stop its search within the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound for the beleaguered Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, contrary to earlier reports.

“Walang sinasabi dito na pinapahinto ang operation, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang police operations para hanapin si Pastor Quiboloy,” Abalos told reporters in a phone interview on Tuesday.

(It doesn’t say here that the operation is being stopped, our police operation will continue to search for Pastor Quiboloy.)

SMNI, a network affiliated with KOJC, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the PNP are ordered by the court “to leave premises at once.”

On Saturday, around 2,000 members of the PNP raided the 30-hectare KOJC compound in Buhangin District, Davao City on Saturday in another attempt to serve the arrest warrant against televangelist Apollo Quiboloy and other sect members..

Quiboloy is believed to be hiding inside the KOJC compound, according to Davao police regional office director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

