Court protection order given to Quiboloy to be clarified by DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will file motions to the court clarifying the validity of the Temporary Protection Order (TPO) granted to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC).

The pronouncement of the DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. was made after the Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 on Tuesday issued a TPO telling the police to stop any act that “threatens the life, liberty or security” of the religious group’s members.

A Supreme Court (SC) order dated May 28 was cited by Abalos as a reaction.

The SC order orders the transfer of the venue of Quiboloy’s criminal cases from Davao to Quezon City.

Under the order, the Court directed judges in Davao City and in other stations in Mindanao where future related cases involving Quiboloy and his co-accused may be filed “to motu proprio order the transmittal of the records to the Office of the Clerk of Court of the RTC, Quezon City and Metropolitan Trial Court, Quezon City, as the case may be.”

The previous Supreme Court order means the Office of the Clerk of Court and the Metropolitan Trial Court in Quezon City are the designated forums for cases involving Quiboloy.

“So, ito po. This is why we’re filing cases to clarify,” said Abalos in a chance interview in General Trias, Cavite.

“Number one, ano ba yung temporary protection order nila (what is the temporary protection order)?” he asked.

Abalos said the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) will file the clarificatory motions by Wednesday afternoon.

Asked where the cases will be filed, Abalos responded: “Mag-uusap po ngayon ang aming abogado at ang OSG. Malalaman po mamaya.”

(Our lawyer and the OSG will discuss it now. We will find out later).”

Police to continue search for Quiboloy

Meanwhile, Abalos maintained that, despite the protection order, police personnel will continue its search for Quiboloy.

“Tuloy tuloy po kami (We are continuous.),” he said when asked if the police will suspend its search amid the order.

Abalos noted that the protection order is not a temporary restriction order (TRO), meaning, it does not restrain the Philippine National Police (PNP) from performing its mandate.

“Hindi ito TRO na ire-restrain kami. Wala sa order niya na titigil kami sa operations na paghuli kay Quiboloy, meaning tuloy tuloy pa rin ang paghuli ng PNP at paghahanap kay Pastor Quiboloy. That is important,” he said.

(This is not a TRO that will restrain us. It is not in the order that we stop the operations to capture Quiboloy, meaning that the PNP will continue to search for Pastor Quiboloy. That is important.)

The fugitive Quiboloy is facing child abuse cases before a Davao City court, as well as a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court.

Refusing to answer the cases, Quiboloy remains in hiding, with Davao Police Regional Office saying that he is believed to be hiding inside the KJC compound in Davao City.

