Visayan Electric Home Tips: Electrical Safety for Pet Owners

The conveniences of modern electronics have afforded us easier lives and greater comfort. Apart from the simple luxury that things like air-conditioners, computers, and televisions provide for their uses, many menial tasks can be handily automated with the right appliances.

The power-saving and home safety tips series is in partnership with the second largest electric utility provider in the Philippines, Visayan Electric Co. To know more about visit the Visayan Electric Co Official FB page.

But these appliances and gadgets, while handy and useful, can pose great risks to our furry friends who, like little children, don’t know how they operate. So let’s be more mindful about how we can balance the wonders of modern appliances with safety for our pets.

Here are some home safety tips or electrical safety tips from Visayan Electric Co.

Visayan Electric Tip 1: Cover outlets

The main way appliances are powered is with electricity. And where does electricity in our homes come from other than sockets? A playful paw stuck in the wrong place can hurt our little critters, and it’s even worse when a wet snout sniffs too close to it. So be proactive in preventing injuries by getting these small and affordable plastic socket covers.

Visayan Electric Tip 2: Store all wires and cords properly

And how does the power get from the socket to the appliance? By yards and yards of electrical wiring. For humans, these are practically harmless and totally safe to use, but a curious cat or a playful dog can mistake it either for a threat and attack it or a new plaything and chew on it. They might also inadvertently tug on it and pull whatever device it’s connected to to come crashing to the floor. Best to just tie these wires or hide these cords for safety.

Visayan Electric Tip 3: Keep portable electronics out of reach

The wonders of innovation can mean that as time goes on appliances and devices become smaller, lighter, and more streamlined. And pets, unaware of their own strength, can knock them over, push them off counters, or send them hurtling through the length of the room. As much as you can manage, secure all heavy appliances firmly and store all portable devices away of your pets’ reach. If that includes placing them behind a door in a cupboard, then so be it.

Visayan Electric Tip 4: That includes batteries and battery-operated devices

We’re so used to seeing batteries and using them that we tend to forget just how dangerous they can be. Not only is their small size a choking hazard, their very composition can pose great health and safety risks if used improperly. Many times pets end up playing or nibbling on batteries, damaging the casing of it and causing the corrosive chemicals to leak out. This could poison them and the exposed cores can react with the air and cause fires. Yikes.

Visayan Electric Tip 5: Invest in quieter appliances

It’s an ongoing gag in many cartoons how the family dog has a one-sided war against the vacuum cleaner. But it belies a bitter truth, that the loud noise of this appliance is causing your pets a lot of stress. Thankfully, many appliances these days employ more efficient and quieter motors—from vacuums to washing machines and even microwaves—so why not give your pets’ eardrums and even your own a much needed break?

The power-saving and home safety tips series is in partnership with the second largest electric utility provider in the Philippines, Visayan Electric Co. To know more about visit the Visayan Electric Co Official FB page.

advt.

RELATED STORIES:

Old-school tips from our parents to save electricity

Energy saving tips for the night shift employees