Volunteerism shines in record-breaking 32nd Jawad Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Table tennis patron Jessica Jawad Honoridez praised the dedicated volunteers and supporters who made the 32nd Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup a resounding success.

The event concluded last Monday, August 26, at the Cebu Coliseum, attracting a record-breaking number of over 1,000 participants from across the Philippines—more than double the turnout from 2023.

As the largest and longest-running table tennis tournament in the country, the Jawad Cup has cemented its status as a cornerstone of Philippine table tennis.

Honoridez highlighted that the event’s success is a testament to the tireless efforts of Cebu’s local table tennis community and the unwavering support from both public and private sectors.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our local government unit (LGU) and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC). And of course, our volunteers. This is a purely volunteer-run tournament,” Honoridez said.

A GATHERING OF THE NATION’S BEST

The annual Erne Jawad Cup has become more than just a competition—it’s a yearly celebration that brings together the brightest stars and rising talents in Philippine table tennis.

The event has become a fixture on the calendar for many Manila-based varsity and university teams, offering a unique opportunity to compete, share ideas, and contribute to the sport’s growth.

“In 32 years, we’ve learned and discovered so much,” Honoridez reflected.

“Organizing a tournament like this teaches you that it’s not just about your event—it’s about everyone coming together for the love of the sport.”

This year’s tournament saw a fierce competition from among various table tennis factions, rival universities, and national teams, all united by their passion for the game.

FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS TO NATIONAL PROMINENCE

Honoridez, the younger sister of the late Erne Jawad—a Philippine table tennis team member who tragically passed away in 1990—fondly recalled the first tournament she organized in her brother’s memory.

The inaugural event in Cebu had only two participants, a humble beginning that has since grown into an institution in the sport.

“I remember when we had just two players in our first year. We used to move from venue to venue, relying on sponsorships from those willing to host us. It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come,” Honoridez shared.

Despite its growth and success, the tournament still faces minor hiccups.

However, Honoridez believes that the spirit of volunteerism and the willingness to collaborate and share ideas among all stakeholders have been key to overcoming these challenges.

“I’m always open to suggestions from participants. Listening to everyone’s ideas is crucial because this tournament belongs to all of us. The credibility of the event is always at stake, but we’ve maintained it with everyone’s help,” she said.

Looking ahead, Honoridez is already planning for next year’s edition and the possibility of extending the playing dates to accommodate the increasing number of participants, while looking for a suitable billeting quarters for them to stay.

