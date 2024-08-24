Cebu sports leaders highlight volunteerism and Olympic dreams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the 32nd Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup kicked off at the Cebu Coliseum on Saturday, August 24, local sports leaders Jessica Honoridez and John Pages shared invaluable insights from their recent experiences at the Paris Olympics, offering inspiration and guidance to the participants of this prestigious event.

Honoridez, the younger sister of the late national table tennis team member Erne Jawad, spoke passionately about the importance of volunteerism—a lesson she brought back from her time in Paris.

Earlier this month, Honoridez was in Paris to support University of Cebu (UC) weightlifting stars Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza. While there, she was struck by the incredible dedication of the volunteers who played a crucial role in the success of the Olympic Games.

READ: Table tennis tourney in Cebu draws over 1,000 players

“The Paris Olympics was a powerful reminder of what volunteerism can achieve. It was inspiring to see so many people come together to support the athletes and make the event a success,” said Honoridez, who also serves as the athletic director of the UC Webmasters.

“For 32 years, we’ve relied on volunteers to run this tournament, and that has been our secret to success.”

READ: 31st Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup: Showcase of talent, mini reunion

The Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup, the largest and longest-running tournament of its kind in the Philippines, honors the legacy of Erne Jawad, whose untimely passing in 1990 left a significant void in the local table tennis community.

Determined to keep her brother’s memory alive, Honoridez began organizing the tournament with the help of volunteer athletes, whom she also trains to become top-notch table tennis players.

READ: Elreen Ando misses Olympic medal but sets new PH weightlifting record

“Just like the Olympics, this event thrives on the spirit of volunteerism,” Honoridez added.

ASPIRE TO BECOME OLYMPIANS

John Pages, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman, encouraged young athletes to draw inspiration from French table tennis sensation Félix Lebrun, who made headlines at the Paris Olympics after winning two bronze medals at just 17 years old.

READ: Paris Olympics: Nesthy Petecio loses, settles for bronze

“I’m bringing up Félix Lebrun because many of you are still very young, and like him, you have the potential to achieve greatness. The Olympics are within reach,” Pages said.

“Four years from now is the LA Olympics, and eight years from now, the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. If Félix Lebrun can do it at 17, so can you. Let this tournament be your stepping stone to the Olympics, and believe that you can make it happen.”

Pages also reminded the athletes that winning isn’t everything. He emphasized that the most valuable lessons often come from defeat.

“Winning is exciting and validates our hard work, but losing provides the greatest opportunity to learn and become better,” Pages added.

This year’s Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Cup has attracted over a thousand players, including participants from UAAP and Cesafi member schools, as well as teams from across the Philippines. The tournament will continue at the Cebu Coliseum until Monday, August 26.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP