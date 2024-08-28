PWS eyes legal action against former ARN shareholders

For issuing ‘misleading and malicious’ statements, the management of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) is exploring possible legal actions against a former shareholder of ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI) that used to operate the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

PWS may also file charges against other former stakeholders of ACI who refuse to issue the request letter that they need to complete the transfer of the ownership of the facility.

“PWS acquired ACI and its waste facility in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City in 2022, with a commitment to implement a transformation strategy that would upgrade the site to a modern resource recovery facility,” the company said in statement.

But Engr. Arnold Espinoza, a former ACI shareholder, has accused PWS of irregularities in their operations. He also urged the Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) to look into the concerns that he raised.

“Claims made by former ACI shareholders led by Mr. Arnold Espinoza raise questions, especially considering that they operated the landfill for three years, receiving complaints related to compliance to environmental laws,” PWS said.

On Espinoza’s concern on their alleged failure to appointment a Pollution Control Officer (PCO), PWS said that they have a PCO who is duly accredited by EMB-7 and with a certificate that is valid until July 2026.

Compliance monitoring report

Also, PWS Cebu through its accredited PCO, has submitted its compliance monitoring report for July to December 2023, which is contrary to Espinoza’s allegations.

“On the transfer of ownership, PWS would like to point out that under EMB Memorandum Circular No. 2021-05, the transfer or change requires a letter of request from the original holder of the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), in this case, the previous leadership of ACI through Mr. Espinoza,” PWS said.

“PWS Cebu is already complete with the requirements for the transfer of ownership except for the one request letter that needs to come from Mr. Espinoza and the former shareholders. To date, no request letter has been issued which makes the process difficult to undertake for PWS,” it added.

The company said that they are currently studying possible legal actions against Espinoza and other former shareholders.

Since they took over the operation of the Binaliw landfill in 2022, PWS said that they have managed to implement significant upgrades in the facility’s operations, “in line with its objective to minimize landfilled waste to 20 percent or less.”

State-of-the-art equipment

PWS is also using state-of-the-art equipment that they acquired in Europe and Asia such as vibrating sieves, baler systems, magnetic separators, and air density separator to maximize resource recovery at their materials recovery facility.

“Another significant improvement [that is] underway is a new Wastewater Treatment Facility, which upon completion by September, can treat a large volume of wastewater beyond the site’s operations. This will enhance PWS’ capability to eventually offer wastewater treatment services to other customers.”

While they implement upgrades, PWS said that they also provided job opportunities to the local community and has ensured the health and safety of the workers by providing them with personal protective equipment that they could use while they work.

In addition, PWS is actively working with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the EMB for the continuous upgrade of the facility, “underscoring its commitment to work hand in hand with the government in fully adhering to environmental standards while creating huge positive impacts to the communities it serves.”

“Such transformational strategy implemented since 2022 casts doubt on the credibility of former ACI shareholders, given that PWS is effectively running a proper and modern waste management facility that prioritizes the environment, as well as the health of workers and communities.”

