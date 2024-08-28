21 fake driver’s licenses seized in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 21 fake licenses were confiscated by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) from January to August this year.

TEAM Assistant Head and Legal Division Chief Hyll Retuya said on Wednesday, August 28, that these licenses were seized after their holders committed traffic violations and were flagged down by traffic enforcers.

He said that the latest apprehension occurred last Friday, August 23.

A driver from Liloan, who committed a no-left-turn violation at F.F. Cruz St. in Mandaue, drove away from the traffic enforcers, leaving behind his expired registration, national ID, and fake license.

“It is confirmed. Naa koy confirmation sa LTO, kani iyang license (number) nga gigamit is owned by someone from Fairview, Quezon City. Confirm ni siya nga fake, it validates nga nganong ni-ikyas ni siya,” said Retuya.

Retuya added that they will file criminal charges against the driver.

City Ordinance No. 15-2021-1658 imposes a penalty of P3,000 for the use of fake or tampered licenses, Official Receipts, and Certificates of Registration.

The penalty for fleeing from enforcement is P5,000. TEAM has implemented the increased penalties for traffic violations since August 1.

Retuya reminded drivers to ensure they have the required documents when traveling.

“Kung dili ta ka-crackdown sa katung elements nga nahimo ani (counterfeit) might as well amoang i-crack ang nag-gamit ani. Delikado kay wala sila niagi og sakto nga proseso,” said Retuya.

“Dili ta ni palabyon, kaning mga naggamit og fake drivers’ license. Dili man ta ni gina-tolerate dinhi, especially risgo ni sila sa atoang mga commuters, atoang mga motorista.”

The TEAM Legal Division Head also mentioned that they will conduct refresher training for traffic enforcers, including how to identify fake licenses and documents.

