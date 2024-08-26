Firm focuses on resource recovery in operation of Binaliw MRF

The operator of the materials recovery facility in the mountain barangay of Binaliw in Cebu City is committed to maximizing resource recovery to reduce the volume of wastes at the facility.

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., the current operator of ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI), said that they intend to significantly limit landfilled waste to 20 percent or even less.

“This approach leads to reduced organic waste ending up decomposing and producing harmful methane emissions,” the company said in a statement.

PWS took over the landfill in 2022 and has since introduced significant improvements by enhancing their operational efficiencies thus, “positively impacting both the environment and local communities.”

“The shift has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Mary Jane Montejo, chief executive officer of Agalon Garbage Hauler, that has been disposing waste at the facility since 2020.

“It is evident how efficiency and productivity for waste diversion has been enhanced, not to mention the quality of the output as well. Because of this, lesser waste has been diverted to the landfill,” she said. “Our company is looking forward to what new innovations and growth PIWSI will bring.”

State of the art equipment

PWS Cebu is using state of the art equipment that were procured in Europe and Asia such as vibrating sieves, baler systems, magnetic separators, and an air density separator to process up to 1,000 tons of solid waste daily.

Raquiel Montecillo, the owner of Marquiel Trading and Hauling Services, said that the transition from landfill to MRF has not hampered operations and has instead allowed the facility to operate 24/7.

“This showcased commendable integration of automated systems alongside existing processes. From improved throughput to enhanced quality control measures, it is evident that the additional waste processing equipment has greatly improved the waste diversion process as a whole,” she said.

Montecillo said that the automated RFID system implemented by PWS, has allowed efficient monitoring of dump trucks coming in and out of the facility in Brgy. Binaliw. The presence of improved road network in the area has also allowed waste haulers better turnaround time for dispatch and scheduling.

“Overall, the changes initiated and completed by PIWSI have been beneficial not only to the company, but also to its customers and the environment as well,” she said.

Sustainable solutions

A former shareholder has earlier asked the Environment Management Bureau to investigate alleged irregularities in the operation of the facility.

Moreover, residents near the facility have sought the help of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on the strong, foul odor coming from the facility as they also asked Cebu City officials to look into their concerns.

In a statement, PWS said that they are working to transform the landfill into a modern waste facility. The company has also expressed its commitment to “fully rehabilitate the site” while “underscoring the importance of addressing severe solid waste problems through sustainable solutions.”

The Cebu MRF – the first of its kind in the country – was inaugurated in January 2024. The gathering was attended by Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, who lauded PWS for its vision.

“It’s efforts like this that make our job possible…The first thing we need to do in this country is regard the solid waste management sector as an industry and for that, it needs to realize the efficiencies according to scale. Investments will not make sense without all the moving parts put on the table and that includes local governance, environmental management; that includes private investment with government and aligned with government in addressing these particular issues,” she said in her speech.

