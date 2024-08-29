Alice Guo to face perjury, disobedience charges, says Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate plans to file before a local court within the week perjury and disobedience to summons charges against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

This is according to Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

He had spoken to Senate Secretary Renato Bantug , who informed him that the cases would be filed “anytime soon,” said Gatchalian at a Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Thursday.

“[T]hey are just polishing it. Medyo naging busy lang with all these things happening, ‘yung pagdating ni Shiela Guo, but ready na rin i-file ‘yun. Two cases will be filed: perjury and disobedience [to summons] under the revised penal code,” said Gatchalian.

(We just became a little busy with all these things happening, Shiela Guo’s arrival, but it is ready to be filed. Two cases will be filed: perperjury and disobedience [to summons] under the revised penal code.)

Asked for the timeline of the said filing, Gatchalian immediately answered: “Within the week.”

Gatchalian said based on his knowledge, the cases to be filed are bailable.

“So pwede siyang mag bail. But pwede rin namang mag request ang Senado na mag issue ng — mag request for a hold departure order depende sa gravity ng kaso niya. But pwede rin yun i-request ng Senado lalo na na lumalabas na sentro siya sa krimen na nangyayari so we can request for that from the courts,” he added.

(So she can post bail. But the Senate can request for an issuance of a hold departure order depending on the gravity of her case. But that can be requested by the Senate, especially now that she is being perceived at the center of crimes that are happening so we can request for that from the courts.)

Gatchalian earlier disclosed that the disobedience case to be filed against Guo is for her supposed violation of the Article 150 of Revised Penal Code which pertains to disobedience to summons issued by Congress.

Guo managed to flee the country despite an existing arrest warrant and lookout bulletin. According to her sister Shiela Guo, they left the country together with their brother Wesley sometime in the first week of July by riding boats going to Malaysia.

The Bureau of Immigration said last Tuesday that the dismissed mayor was last reported to be seen in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Senate earlier issued an arrest order against Guo and seven others for refusing to appear, despite due notices, at the committee on women’s hearing on July 10.

Guo has come under scrutiny after the Senate panel on women bared her alleged ties to illegal pogo firm Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban, Tarlac.

Questions about her citizenship have also surfaced, leading to allegations that she is a Chinese spy — a claims she has vehemently denied.

