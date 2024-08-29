ASCEND: Experience the future of art at Tubô Cebu Art Fair 2024

Get ready for an artistic revolution as Tubô Cebu Art Fair returns for another remarkable edition on August 30 – September 1, 2024, at Ayala Center Cebu. This year’s event shatters expectations, merging traditional art forms with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences.

Themed “ASCEND,” the 6th annual Tubô promises to elevate Cebu’s art scene to unprecedented heights. Together with Cebu Art Book Fair (CABF), Tubô creates a pulsating hub of creativity that spans visual arts, independent publishing, and digital innovation.

The three-day extravaganza include exciting activities such as:

Tubô Talk Series Day 1 – Learn from Emmanuel “Manny” Garibay of Linangan Art, renowned for his expressionist figurative style and socially conscious works, as he discusses “The Art of Mentoring: Molding the Next Generation of Artists” together with Gabriel Abellana of Carcar Collective and Raymund Fernandez of UP Cebu Day 2 – Join the one-on-one session with Mark Salvatus on contemporary and interdisciplinary art and his Venice Biennale experience with Mona Alcudia-Ong. Day 3 – Listen to Benj Pore of Ormoc, Joey Labrador of Bohol, and Soika Vomiter of Leyte as they talk about Art Practice & the Landscape of Visual Arts



Short Film Screenings: Enjoy daily showings of winning entries from CITU’s Camvas Film Competition.

Poetry Reading and Book Launch: Get immersed in the collection of poetry by Bathalad Sugbu, the oldest literary organization in Cebu.

Live Showcases: Be enthralled by performances of Cebu’s music stars Jerika Teodorico, Lourdes Maglinte, and The Kars

CABF spotlights trailblazing local talents like Cebu’s Giann Alipar, known as Maraschin0 Bb, who blends the visual elements of art with storytelling, and Julius Advincula, or Subhelic, a Leyte-born artist who delves into themes of impermanence, extinction, and the intricate connection between humans and nature through visual art, nature journaling, and tattooing.

Additionally, CABF highlights captivating works from both local and international publishers, including Antecedence by Celso Pepito, Between by Juan Juana, Deep Simulator by AG, and Ukyab by Bathalad Sugbo.

Visitors can also look forward to interactive workshops, curated signature collections, and special installations as well as a zine-sharing session and a poster show titled “Maayong Bungkag.”

“We’re pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible in the Cebuano art scene,” says fair curator Jay Jore. “This year’s collaboration with CABF allows us to present an even more diverse and exciting program, truly representing the ascending artistic prowess of Cebu.”

Beginning with only 30 booths in 2018, Tubô has skyrocketed in size, now proudly hosting over 100 booths and featuring the creations of more than 600 artists from across the Philippines. Likewise, this year’s CABF promises an exciting lineup, featuring over 20 booths and 30 talented artists, ready to inspire and impress.

Tubô Cebu Art Fair is proudly presented by the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, Inc., the Local Government of Cebu City, Cebu City Arts Month, and Ayala Center Cebu. The event is made possible with the generous support of Jose T. Joya Gallery, Tops Art Fest, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Virginia Foods, Inc., D+B Wines Spirits, Black Smokehaus, Pepper Lunch, Islands Souvenirs, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Quest Hotel, and Shakey’s.

PRWorks, Inc. serves as the official PR partner for the event. Media partners include Sunstar, CDN, The Freeman, MyTV, Art+ Magazine, Adobo Magazine, Keeta, Kanto, Agimat, and Cebu State Media.

Don’t just observe art – experience it, create it, live it. Join Tubô Cebu Art Fair for three days of artistic revolution. Admission is free.

For more information, visit @tubocebu and @cebuabf on Instagram and Facebook.

