Cebu FC enters AFC Champions League minus key players, venue uncertain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club is set to embark on its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2 campaign on September 19 under challenging circumstances.

Not only will the team be without seven of its players, but the venue for its home matches remains undetermined.

The setbacks began when the AFC rejected the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as the official venue for Cebu FC’s home games, following an inspection by Match Commissioner Mohd Saifuddin bin Abu Bakar on August 15.

Cebu FC CEO and General Manager Ugur Tasci had strongly advocated for hosting the club’s home games in Cebu, aiming to recreate the electrifying atmosphere that has become synonymous with their matches in the Philippines Football League (PFL) and to avoid their underwhelming experience in Manila.

Last season, the club was forced to play its home games in Manila, where it received a lukewarm reception from local fans.

In contrast, Cebu FC’s matches in Cebu have consistently drawn passionate crowds, acting as the team’s “12th man” and providing a crucial edge on the field.

This support was instrumental in the club’s second-place finish in the PFL, which earned them a spot in the AFC Champions League 2.

However, the AFC’s decision has dampened the club’s optimism. Despite efforts by Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros to push for the CCSC, the venue was ultimately disapproved.

The CCSC has a storied history as a host venue for significant football events, including the AFC President’s Cup Group B match in 2013 and several international friendlies.

It was also the former home pitch for the now-disbanded Global Cebu FC in the PFL.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex, which hosted 12 home games during the 2024 PFL season, still requires upgrades to meet AFC standards.

With the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila set to undergo renovations, the location of Cebu FC’s home games remains unresolved.

PLAYER DEPARTURES

Adding to the challenges, Cebu FC will face its AFC Champions League 2 campaign without several key players: Yoji Elliot Selman, John Renz Saldivar, Nathanael Ace Villanueva, Kintaro Miyagi, Goktug Demiroglu, and Glen Thomas Ramos.

The club will also be without Head Coach Memis Ozata, goalkeeping coach Larry Chew, and Physical Therapist Jerwin Joshua Villegas.

The Gentle Giants will kick off their AFC Champions League 2 debut on September 19 against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, a two-time ACL champion from Korea. Following this, Cebu FC will travel to Malaysia to face Selangor FC at the MBPJ Stadium in Petaling Jaya on October 3.

Their next away match is scheduled for October 23 in Thailand against Muangthong United at the Thunderdome Stadium in Nonthaburi. Cebu FC will then host Muangthong United on November 7 for their second home game.

The club’s final away game will be on November 28 in Korea against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium, followed by their last home match on December 5 against Selangor FC.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu FC tightens grip of No. 2 spot in PFL in 4-0 rout of PHL Army

Cebu FC U11 rules Brazilian Jerico Soccer Academy Tournament

Norman Fegidero takes interim role as PH men’s football coach

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP