Cebu FC U11 rules Brazilian Jerico Soccer Academy Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Football Club (CFC) wasn’t just making waves in the Philippines’ football pro scene, its grassroots also delivered a masterclass in the youth football after claiming the championship title in the prestigious Brazilian Jerico Soccer Academy National Interclub Football Tournament held in Bacolod City from August 24 to 26.

With a combined teamwork, skills, and determination, Cebu FC’s young booters put on a dominant performance, racking up four straight wins en route to winning the title in the U11 division.

They first tamed the Bato Spartans FC 6-0, and went on to thrash Janiuaynon Defenders FC 7-0, and won over Dolphins FC 4-0.

The championship match was a repeat performance, with Cebu FC U11 once again outplaying Janiuaynon Defenders FC with a commanding 6-0 win to clinch the title.

Strong core of players

Behind Cebu FC’s success in the tournament was its strong core of players drawn from various clubs that includes CFC U11, CFC U10, BAST Greenlions, Real Galaxy, and Cebu United.

Standout performers include Elijah Novilla, Marcus Rama, Yuki Caminero, Mathew Baldoza, Kara Amirul, Luke Flanders, Clark Cartalaba, Zachary Repunte, Pio Kyamko, Dwayne Aurea, James Tagara, Sandro Isidoro, Trey Camacho, Niko Cortez, Armani Arma, and Levi Omega.

Head coach Nette Lanza and goalkeeping coach Junroe Aroma also played a crucial role on calling the shots from the sidelines and for their leadership, guiding these young talents to reach their full potential and bring home the championship.

Their successful campaign also highlighted a crucial development and transition of its players development. From grassroots, small-sided matches to standard-sized matches it became a pivotal phase for the players’ journey.

The tournament offered the players an opportunity to adapt to a more physically-demanding and competitive environment, so as complex strategies in a standard 11-aside football.

Also, Cebu FC wanted to highlight the collaborative efforts between the community, clubs, and schools in developing these players with proper training and exposure to top-notch tournaments such as in Bacolod.

Cebu FC’s triumph also reflects its men’s team’s resounding finish in the Philippines Football League (PFL) which is a testament to the club and organization’s overall dedication for the entire Cebu football community.

