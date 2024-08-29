Cebu and Bohol to establish independent regional football associations

Cebu City, Philippines— The Central Visayas Regional Football Association (CVFA) is set to be dissolved as Cebu and Bohol prepare to establish their own regional football associations.

This move aims to enhance football development in each region by focusing more closely on local needs.

This significant change was confirmed by CVFA President and Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Third Vice President, Rodney Orale.

The transition also signifies Cebu’s return to its roots, as the Cebu Football Association (CFA) will rebrand itself as the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

“After our elections during the PFF Congress, it’s official—Cebu and Bohol are going their separate ways. Both regions, along with the PFF, are now processing the necessary amendments to the by-laws to formally establish Cebu and Bohol as two distinct regional football associations,” Orale told CDN Digital.

“Bohol has already submitted its letter of intent and is now an official applicant to become a separate regional football association.”

Orale emphasized that the separation will be particularly beneficial for Bohol, which will now receive direct support from the PFF rather than through the CVFA.

“In the Cebu FA, we’re happy because we recognize that Bohol has been struggling. We couldn’t fully reach them in terms of development. Organizing tournaments, sending technical personnel, and providing other forms of support was challenging due to distance, costs, and time. Now that Bohol will have its own FA, they can receive direct assistance from the PFF,” Orale explained.

The CVFA was established in 2019, merging Cebu and Bohol under one regional football association. However, Bohol’s participation in CVFA activities has been limited, primarily due to logistical challenges.

With the formation of its own regional football association, Bohol is expected to experience significant growth in its football scene.

Orale expressed optimism about this development and praised the Boholano football community for their support. He also acknowledged the strong backing from various local government units (LGUs) across Bohol.

Orale pledged to assist Bohol in meeting all the necessary requirements to achieve official regional football association status. Bohol has been stuck in a probationary status for over a decade due to incomplete paperwork submitted to the PFF.

The CVFA will likely hold its final ordinary congress and elections this Saturday at the Golden Prince Hotel, with Orale expected to retain his position as president.

