FL Liza Marcos leads ‘Lab For All’ medical mission in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 1,500 Cebuanos benefited from the “Lab For All” or “Libreng Laboratory at Gamot sa Lahat” program, held at East Visayan Academy in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Lab For All is a medical mission program initiated by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

The First Lady attended the program, which aims to provide accessible healthcare to underserved individuals, particularly in rural areas.

In addition, the beneficiaries availed themselves of several government services. They also received P3,000 in cash aid from the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

During her speech, Marcos mentioned that “Lab For All” was earlier held in Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City and in Minglanilla town on Tuesday, August 27, and in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City on Wednesday, August 28, benefiting more than 3,000 individuals.

“Cebu will always have a special place in my heart and my husband’s heart. Whether it’s rosquillos or otap, o yung binabaon namin na lechon,” Marcos said.

Beneficiaries also received essential goods such as rice, canned goods, cereals, and coffee.

She expressed her gratitude to the various agencies that participated in the program, including the DSWD, Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, PAGIBIG, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and private institutions.

The program was also attended by several national and local personalities, such as Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, 1st District Representative Rhea Gullas, Lapu-Lapu Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan, Mandaue City Representative Lolypop Ouano-Dizon, 4th District Representative Janice Salimbangon, and Tingog Partylist Representative Happy Calatrava, among others.

