Cebu City Hall faces potential shake-up as Garcia orders review of key officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A potential revamp looms over Cebu City Hall as Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia orders a review of department and assistant department heads.

He wants to review their qualifications following concerns raised by the Civil Service Commission (CSC), and the recent suspension of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In an interview, Garcia disclosed that the visit from the CSC raised red flags regarding the eligibility of those holding key positions in various city offices.

He immediately tasked the Human Resources Department to conduct a thorough review.

“Nganong ato mani sila ipa-review? Ang director sa Civil Service nibisita nako, naa silay mga concerns. Usa sa mga gipangutana nako about aning heads and assistant department heads sa mga offices mao gyud niy naka-trigger nako, gawas sa ka [Mayor] Jonas Cortes,” Garcia said.

“So ako gitahasan ang HR to review all department heads to assistant heads for their qualification para dili nata maigo sa Civil Service,” he added.

READ:

Mayor Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City suspended for 1 year

Why is Mayor Jonas Cortes suspended?

The acting mayor’s directive is influenced by the case of Mayor Cortes, who was suspended for one year without pay for grave misconduct.

The suspension was the result of an administrative case related to the alleged illegal appointment of Camilo Basaca Jr. as the officer-in-charge of the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) office.

Complainants accused Cortes of appointing Basaca despite his lack of qualifications, a violation of Section 483 of Republic Act 7160, also known as the Local Government Code.

In a decision dated August 12, 2024, the Ombudsman said that the penalty for grave misconduct is dismissal from service even on the first offense. However, it said that there was “neither allegation nor was it found that the irregular designation of Basaca was attended with elements of corruption.”

READ:

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama suspended for 6 months

EXPLAINER: Rama suspension and why the Ombudsman ordered it?

The suspension of Cortes comes just three months after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s preventive suspension.

Rama and seven others were suspended for six months by the Ombudsman following complaints from City Hall employees about reassignment issues and unpaid salaries.

In an eight-page resolution, Ombudsman Samuel Martires found enough evidence to warrant the suspension, citing grave misconduct and behavior unbecoming of public officials. /with reports from Mary Rose Sagarino

/clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP