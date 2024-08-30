Carlos Yulo’s Cebuano coach shares magical Olympics experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Allen Aldrin Castañeda, the coach of Philippines’ gymnastics sensation Carlos Yulo, shared his extraordinary journey at the Paris Olympics.

It was a journey that not only elevated Yulo to global stardom but also shone a light on Castañeda’s own experience in the world’s biggest sporting spectacle.

Castañeda, a proud Cebuano and former coach at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), found himself sharing the Olympic spotlight with the nation’s “Golden Boy” earlier this month.

At a recent event at the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu in Labangon Elementary School, Castañeda couldn’t help but become emotional as he recounted the experiences that had since become the stuff of dreams.

“When he won his first gold, that’s when it hit me—I cried when I got back to the dorm. It finally sank in that he had truly won a gold medal,” said Castañeda, his voice thick with emotion.

The celebration that followed Yulo’s first gold in the men’s floor exercise was modest—briefly shared among team members—because Yulo still had one more event ahead—the men’s vault.

As Castañeda watched Yulo’s first vault attempt, his heart swelled with pride and already knew they’re winning the second gold medal.

“When he executed that first vault, and I saw how perfectly he landed, I knew—we were going to win another gold,” Castañeda recalled.

“I told him to keep the landing steady, and we did it. That second gold was ours. I’m so proud of Carlos Yulo and of myself. It was a surreal experience,” he said.

Castañeda has been coaching Yulo for the past two years, complementing the mentorship of Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama, who is also a close friend.

Yulo and Castañeda had to navigate through the initial challenges of training, gradually building a strong athlete-coach bond that would carry them to Olympic glory.

Beyond his gymnastics prowess, Castañeda spoke of Yulo’s deep compassion—a trait that shone brightly during their time in Paris.

“He has a good heart, a genuine kindness. When we walked around Paris, he would give money and food to those in need. He’s a good kid, and he treats me with great respect as his coach.”

For Castañeda, witnessing Yulo’s triumph in Paris was not just a professional milestone but a deeply personal one.

His own gymnastics career, which peaked at the Asian Championships in the 1990s, had never brought him the gold he longed for. But through Yulo, he felt the sweet taste of victory he had always pursued.

That eventually led him for coaching in gymnastics, first in Cebu and later as a national coach when he moved to Manila in 2012.

Before returning to Manila, he attended a program at the Gymnastics Academy of Cebu, where he promised to oversee monthly clinics. His dream now is to cultivate the next generation of gymnasts, hoping that one day, a Cebuano athlete will grace the Olympic stage.

