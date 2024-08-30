Jude Bacalso sued by waiter in viral ‘restaurant drama’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu personality Jude Bacalso is now facing multiple charges filed by the waiter whom she allegedly made to stand for almost two hours for mistakenly calling her “sir.”

On Wednesday, August 28, charges of Unjust Vexation, Grave Scandal, Grave Coercion, Grave Threats, and Slight Illegal Detention were formally filed against her at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office

The incident, which went viral after it was posted online, happened at a restaurant in a Cebu City mall last July 21.

According to the post made by netizen John Calderon, a waiter stood in front of Bacalso as she reprimanded him for his mistake of addressing her as “sir.”

Bacalso, a proud member of the LGBTQIA community, was triggered with the error and sought for a resolution.

What caught the netizen’s attention, however, was the fact that the waiter was made to stand for about 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Calderon also said that the waiter was in tears and that many bystanders witnessed the incident as it happened.

After the post gained attention on social media, Bacalso addressed the matter through a post on her social media page.

While she did not deny that the waiter stood in front of her for hours, Bacalso said that it was not by her demand.

She also said that they were waiting to resolve the matter with the owners of the restaurant, whom she claimed to be close with.

Bacalso added that misgendering was especially significant for her because one of the owners was a beautiful transwoman.

It did not take long for Bacalso to apologize about the incident through another post.

“I also realized that in the impassioned pursuit of my advocacy, I could have done with a little measure of kindness, sadly quite absent in the ruckus this has all unnecessarily created when it was made public without our knowledge. I made a personal apology to the group present, and requested if I may do so for the concerned waiter,” read a portion of her post on July 22.

Bacalso relayed that she has sat down with the management, one crew member and the store supervisor who were present during the incident.

The waiter involved, however, was not present.

Baclaso said that they had come to an agreement that they would be working closely in pursuing a more inclusive practice in the restaurant.

After almost one month as the issue dwindled down, the 24-year-old waiter has chosen to sue Bacalso because of the incident.

He will be represented by Lawyer Ron Ivan Gingoyon.

