Raymond: Petty crimes part of urbanization, but police must act

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The commission of petty crimes, while expected in a highly urbanized city like Cebu, is not a justification for police negligence.

This was according to acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia as he addressed the recent surge in theft cases here.

Garcia urged the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), led by P/Col. Antonieto Cañete, to intensify its efforts in combating crimes, especially after a viral incident involving a group of pickpockets that victimized a devotee who was lighting candles at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

“It’s a social problem of ours. It’s something we need to look into,” Garcia said in an interview on Friday, September 13.

He said that while Cebu City’s highly urbanized status attracts criminal elements due to the density of its population, still there must be a proactive response from law enforcement.

“We should also put emphasis on public places, not only on the roads but also public places of worship, malls, etc.,” he said.

On September 11, a group of pickpockets was caught on CCTV stealing a smartphone from a devotee at the Basilica. The video, which spread rapidly on social media, shows four women and a man collaborating to steal the victim’s phone while she was praying in the candle-lighting area.

“Ang Cebu City tunghaan sa mga criminals kay naa diri daghan tawo. Diri gyud sila mobuhat sa ila criminal intentions. That’s a price we have to pay for being a highly urbanized city,” Garcia said.

Safeguard public places

Garcia said that the CCPO should do more to safeguard public spaces, especially the places of worship, malls, and other high-traffic zones.

Police Major Lynbert Yango, chief of the Waterfront Police Station, confirmed on September 12 that they have already identified the five suspects in the Basilica pickpocket incident.

Yango said that a hot pursuit operation is underway to apprehend them. He added that the five suspects have previous theft records.

Meanwhile, Garcia expressed his satisfaction of the increased police visibility here. He also commended Cañete for his initiative to intensify patrols and conduct simulation exercises in financial institutions to prepare these establishments against robbery threats.

“It was the initiative of Col. Cañete and (City) Councilor Phillip Zafra. They simulated possible robbery scenarios to ensure we’re prepared if such incidents occur again,” he said./ with reports from Emmariel Ares, Futch Anthony Inso

