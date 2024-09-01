Ellie adto na mo-eskwela sa Manila, Andi nahimong emosyonal

Human sa tulo ka tuig nga pag homeschool didto sa isla ng Siargao, magsugod na si Ellie Ejercito sa iyang high school journey sa Manila.

Mao kini ang gipahibaw sa emosyonal kaayo nga si Andi Eigenmann sa iyang latest YouTube vlog nga Happy Islanders.

Sey ni Ando nga adto na mopuyo sa Manila si Ellie uban sa iyang papa nga si Jake Ejercito.

“I’m very sad. Ellie’s going to be going to Manila. She’s going to be staying with her dad because she wants to try going back to regular school,” sey ni Andi.

Nagsugod si Ellie sa iyang pag homeschool sa dihang gasugod ang COVID-19 pandemic. Mitungha siya sa eskwelahan sugod sa pre-school hangtud sa Grade 3.

Regular school

Miingon si Andie nga si Ellie mismo ang mihangyo nga mobalik na siya sa regular school.

“When everything started going back to normal after the pandemic, Ellie craved for a school setup that was more normal for her. I love homeschooling. It’s been my dream since I was still studying.”

Dugang ni Andi, “I’ve always thought that a homeschool setup would be a great way for me to learn and for my kids as well.”

“But that’s the thing and that’s the point of all of this is that it’s not about me. It’s about the learner and as for Ellie, that’s what works better for her and as a parent, all I can do is, you know, guide her into making decisions that will be for her benefit, not mine, even if it’s at the expense of mine.”

Miangkon si Andi nga ma miss gyud niya ang iyang kamaguwangan nga anak bisan pa man og mobisita kini kanila atol sa mga holidays.

Best memories

“We’re going to miss Miss Ellie having her here most of the time but she’ll still be spending all her holidays here with me and our family, as she promised but as she is turning 13, I didn’t want to deprive her of experiencing something that I think would also be worth it.”

“I made all the best memories and all the best friendships going to high school in Manila and so she deserves that too and I know that she’ll be in good hands with our family there and her dad.”

Gibutyag ni Andie nga last year pa unta nila giplano ang pagbalik ni Ellie sa regular school apan wala kini madayon. Karon nga miabot na ang panahon sa iyang pagbalik sa pagtungha, wala na pud hinuon kini masaksihi sa iyang lola nga si Jaclyn Jose.

“It was really exciting for her to come to Manila and hopefully be able to spend more time with my mom so it’s sad that she didn’t get to wait for Ellie to come,” saysay ni Andi.

Sa wala pa mahuman ang iyang vlog, makita nga gihatud sa ilang tibuok pamilya si Ellie sa airport.