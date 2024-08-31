RHPU-7 to assist in catching violators of ‘no plate, no travel’ policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Regional Highway Patrol Unit in Central Visayas (RHPU-7) will be working closely with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for the strict implementation of the agency’s “no plate, no travel” policy.

RHPU-7 personnel will also apprehend motorists who are driving vehicles that lack LTO-issued license plates or those that are using improvised or temporary plates with the unauthorized size, said Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the RHPU-7 chief.

This policy applies to vehicles using temporary license plates that are not authorized under LTO Memorandum Circular No. VDM-2024-2721.

However, holders of LTO permits authorizing the use of temporary license plates will be excluded from the campaign. These permits are deemed as valid within a period of 15 days from the issuance of the vehicle’s sales invoice.

Information campaign

Parilla said that this early, they are already in coordination with LTO, the lead agency, on the need to conduct information campaign during the first week of its implementation of the “no plate, no travel” policy.

“With this one week period, purely information dissemination with regards sad sa mga information nga gi-feed sa LTO [ang atong buhaton]. So, ato sad nang i-disseminate ngadto sa atoang mga motorists while we are conducting checkpoints,” he said.

“Ang atoang RPHU-7 while waiting for the conduct of seminar sa LTO, we will just inform and warn sa tanang motorist whoever kadtong wala pa gyuy mga plate numbers. We will just keep a record. With the directive sad sa atoang higher headquarters, ato lang sang i-keep ang record for those atoang masita sa atong conduct of checkpoints,” he said.

RHPU-7 is also set to conduct a seminar for their personnel on September 6 to ensure “uniformity” in the enforcement of the national government’s policy.

Strict implementation

Parilla said that after the lapse of the one week grace period for information dissemination, they will already to be strict in its implementation and start to issue a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) to violators.

To avoid sanctions, Parilla is urging vehicle owers to coordinate with their dealers to hasten the processing of their application for the issuance of a vehicle plate.

“Atong hangyo sa atong motorista, they should coordinate directly sa ilahang mga dealers kung asa nila nakuha ang ilang mga sakyanan ug mga motor para tagaan sila, ma-giuded sila kung unsa gyud ilang buhaton when time comes nga ato nang i-implement ang no-plate, no travel policy,” he said.

