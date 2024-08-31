Canoy dominates Refugio to claim WBA regional title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Joey “Baby Face” Canoy captured the vacant WBA Asia minimumweight title with a dominant fifth-round stoppage of Jonathan Refugio on Friday evening, August 30, in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The former world title challenger, now on a five-fight win streak, improved his record to 22-5-2, with 14 knockouts. Refugio, fell to 22-11-5, suffering his third consecutive defeat in a bout that was heavily one-sided from the start.

Canoy took control early, overwhelming Refugio with precise, powerful combinations that left his opponent on the defensive.

Although Refugio managed to land some punches in the second round, his efforts were insufficient against Canoy’s superiority.

By the third round, Canoy was targeting Refugio’s body, forcing him to retreat. A lightning-quick right hook from Canoy dropped Refugio, signaling the beginning of the end.

Barrage of punches

Canoy continued to apply pressure, pinning Refugio against the ropes and unloading a barrage of punches that left no doubt about the outcome.

Refugio, battered and demoralized, chose not to answer the bell for the sixth round, handing Canoy a well-deserved victory.

In the co-main event, Carlo Demecillo (18-9-2, 10 KOs) secured a technical decision win over Bryle Bayogos (7-2-1, 2 KOs).

On the undercard, Ramil Roda of Omega Boxing Gym (6-1-2, 3 KOs) escaped Anthony Gilbuela (8-6-2, 2 KOs) with majority decision win, with scores of 77-75, 77-75, and 76-all.

Former WBC interim world champion Reymart Gaballo (28-2, 23 KOs) also made a statement, stopping Jeny Boy Boca (14-16, 12 KOs) via a first-round technical knockout.

Additionally, ArAr Andales claimed a unanimous decision win over Ramel Antaran, Froilan Saludar delivered a second-round knockout against Reymark Taday, and Lourinz Biasong finished Ryan Makiputin with a sixth-round TKO.

