PAOCC saves 6 trafficking victims; nabs 162 others in Lapu-Lapu

A total of 162 foreign nationals were caught engaging in reported scamming activities, while six alleged human trafficking victims were rescued from a raided hotel in Lapu-Lapu City believed to be a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (Pogo) hub.

In a report Saturday, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) also revealed that five Filipinos purportedly involved with the illegal activities were arrested on top of the 162 foreigners.

“Six of the said human trafficking victims were rescued while 162 foreign nationals were caught in the act engaging in scamming activities. Likewise, five Filipino nationals engaged in scamming activities were found,” PAOCC said.

“Of this number, there are 83 Chinese, 70 Indonesians, six Burmese, one Malaysian and two Taiwanese,” it added.

According to the commission, the operation was conducted upon the request of the Indonesian Embassy to rescue eight of their nationals reportedly held against their will “in an illegal Pogo hub in Lapu-Lapu City.

PAOCC revealed that the alleged Pogo hub has three different scam work areas upon inspection.

“The different operating units are currently conducting an inventory of the place in preparation for the application of a warrant to search and examine computer data,” it added.

Meanwhile, the arrested foreigners were brought to Manila “to face inquest proceedings for violation of immigration laws.”

