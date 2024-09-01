Dengue cases in C. Visayas soar to 15,394 as of Aug. 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has reported a total of 8,262 new dengue cases from June 15 to August 17 this year alone.

The data was reported by Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of DOH-7, during a virtual press conference on August 29.

The figure brings the region’s total number of cases of dengue to 15,394. To recall, last June 15, the number of dengue cases in the region reached 7,132.

As of Aug. 17, Bohol logged 5,165 (11 deaths), Cebu has 4,592 (14 deaths), Negros Oriental has 2,689 (6 deaths), Siquijor 637 (no deaths), Cebu City 1,360 (3 deaths), Lapu-Lapu City 504 (no deaths), and Mandaue City 437 (1 death).

However, the DOH-7 did not specify the areas where these cases were located.

With the rising number, Cañal has urged the public again to observe and follow their ‘4S’ in fighting dengue.

To ensure that one can remember what to do to combat dengue mosquitoes, here are the four “S” that you need to know to fight against dengue.

Search and destroy mosquito breeding places

Search for the areas or sites where the mosquitoes can possibly breed.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato of the Communicable Diseases Section of DOH-7 told CDN in a previous interview that it would be important to search for the area where the mosquitoes could breed. These areas are usually found in secluded places.

Secure self-protection

This is when you can use insect repellents, wear long sleeves and pants even inside the house, to prevent getting bitten by dengue mosquitoes.

Seek early consultation

Buscato said that if your fever lasts for more than one day or at least 24 hours already, you have to visit the nearest hospital or healthcare unit so that you will be examined in case you have a dengue fever.

Support fogging and misting during impending outbreaks

This would be the last option to fight against the dengue mosquitoes. This is done by misting/fogging insecticides to kill mosquitoes.

According to the World Health Organization, mosquito fogging aims ‘to kill any adult dengue mosquitoes that may be carrying the dengue virus. The mosquitoes become infected with the virus after biting and taking blood from someone who is sick with dengue.’

But Buscato said if there are less than two dengue cases recorded in a barangay, the best the residents can do is to strengthen their cleanup drive, particularly the search and destroy mosquito breeding places “because it (misting or fogging) does not have a huge effect anyway.” /clorenciana

